Stellantis moving green: $100 million in carbon-neutral solar energy Argentina

Stellantis, the automotive giant formed by the merger of FCA and PSA, takes a decisive step toward sustainable mobility with a $100 million investment in 360Energy Solar S/A, a leading Argentine renewable energy company. The deal, which results in a 49.5 percent stake in 360Energy, is a key piece in Stellantis’ strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2038.

Stellantis and 360Energy: joining forces for a greener future in South America

At the heart of this partnership is the development of solar farms at Stellantis’ manufacturing facilities in South America, with the goal of significantly reducing the carbon footprint and generating clean energy. This strategy includes using of three complementary technologies: solar photovoltaic panels to generate energy, large-scale storage systems, and green hydrogen production.

The choice of 360Energy is no accident. The Argentine company has a proven track record in the research, design, development, engineering, construction and operation of solar photovoltaic systems. 360Energy has pioneered the use of energy storage systems and the promotion of green hydrogen projects, demonstrating a real commitment to sustainable mobility and technological innovation.



The investment in 360Energy is a key step for Stellantis in achieving its ambitious sustainability goals. The company aims for a mix of 100 percent electric vehicle sales in Europe by 2030, 50 percent in the United States, and 20 percent in Latin America. The partnership with 360Energy is a key piece in the realization of this visionary strategy and in building a greener, more sustainable future for the planet.



Stellantis’ investment in 360Energy is a positive and encouraging sign for the future of mobility and energy. It shows that large companies are aware of the urgency of taking action to combat climate change and are making concrete investments in the search for sustainable solutions. The partnership between Stellantis and 360Energy is a model for other companies wishing to contribute to a greener future and a more sustainable world to follow.