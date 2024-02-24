Stellantis, John Elkann: “After a positive 2023, the future is full of possibilities”

At the Stellantis Group’s Annual Report on the achievements of 2023, John Elkann made some interesting statements. The chairman of the automotive group stated, “In 2023, Stellantis played a leading role in a year filled with projects and marked by the achievement of significant milestones. Our mission to provide clean, safe, and affordable mobility for all has become increasingly crucial, and the skill of our colleagues, led by Carlos Tavares, made a difference.”

John Elkann recalled that Stellantis’ history is marked by boldness and progress, always pushing forward. “We set the course, allocated resources, and strengthened our capabilities in the communities where we operate. This has allowed our 14 brands – American, British, French, German, and Italian – to continue creating products loved and appreciated by customers while maintaining industry leadership in terms of margins and advancing on the path to carbon neutrality by 2038,” he added.

John Elkann expressed his appreciation for the entire organization’s commitment to achieving the ambition of carbon neutrality, highlighting the work of internal teams and external partners in developing efficient solutions to maintain the commitments made. “We will continue to implement our decarbonization strategy to protect our company, our employees, and future generations,” he stated. Elkann concluded his message by emphasizing the importance of embracing diversity of backgrounds and perspectives, committing to continuously improving Stellantis.

“We believe in the value of dynamic engagement that occurs when different ideas meet. The future is full of possibilities, and we are committed to delivering the best mobility solutions in the industry,” concluded the Stellantis Group chairman.