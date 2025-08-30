Stellantis is present at the 48th Expointer with the launch of Fiat, Jeep, and Ram

Fiat presents a full range of pickups with Toro, Titano and Strada, as well as compact models and SUVs. Jeep brings together the entire domestic range, with a focus on the New Commander, officially launched Aug. 30, in a simultaneous action at dealerships throughout Brazil . Ram is introducing the new Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks to the public for the first time . A total of 38 vehicles from 19 different models are on display at Stellantis booths

Stellantis: Fiat, Jeep and Ram at the 48th edition of Expointer

Betim, Aug. 29, 2025 – Stellantis is one of the highlights of the 48th edition of Expointer, Latin America’s largest outdoor agricultural fair. The company is participating in the event with 38 vehicles of 19 different models, presenting exclusive novelties and experiences from the Fiat, Jeep and Ram brands, leaders in the automotive industry in Brazil and South America.

Expointer 2025 will take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Assis Brasil Exhibition Park in Esteio, Rio Grande do Sul. More than just an agricultural fair, the event has established itself as a showcase for innovation, tradition and business, bringing together exhibitors, producers, entrepreneurs and thousands of visitors during nine days of programming that stimulates the economy and strengthens agribusiness in Rio Grande do Sul and throughout the country.

Fiat brings its full range of pickup trucks to Expointer 2025

The 48th edition of the fair opens with Fiat. The brand is presenting its full range of pickup trucks, strengthening its leadership in both rural and urban areas. One of the booth highlights is the Fiat Toro, which recently received new equipment and an even more sophisticated look for model year 2026. The model will be available to event attendees in all of its trims: Endurance, Freedom, Ultra, Volcano and Ranch. Volcano and Ranch versions of the new Fiat Titano and Fiat Strada, the best-selling vehicle in the country for the past four years, will also be on display.

The brand will also exhibit the Mobi Trekking and Argo 1.0 MT compact models, which are part of the Federal Government’s Sustainable Cars program, which grants exemption from the IPI (Brazilian Institute for Industrial Property Tax). Completing the display are the Hybrid and Abarth versions of the Pulse and Fastback SUVs, as well as the Fiorino, Scudo and Ducato commercial models, confirming Fiat’s commitment to efficiency, sustainability and professional mobility.

The new Jeep Commander is a highlight at Expointer 2025

Jeep is exhibiting at the show by bringing together its entire domestic lineup, with a focus on the New Commander, a seven-seat SUV that combines refinement, a wide variety of engines with flexible diesel and gasoline options, and advanced technologies such as the Level 2 semi-autonomous driving system (ADAS).

The model will be officially launched on August 30, the opening date of Expointer, in a simultaneous “open house” event at Jeep dealerships throughout Brazil, which will hold open houses to offer customers the opportunity to see all the new vehicle features firsthand.

The public will get a close-up look at the iconic Willys Renegade, Brazil’s only entry-level 4×4 SUV, which pays homage to the brand’s classic models. Also on display will be the impressive Wrangler and Gladiator, as well as the Compass, an SUV with more than 500,000 units sold in the country, available in Blackhawk, Longitude and Sport trims.

Another distinguishing feature of Jeep at the event is the offer of a 5-year warranty on all vehicles produced in Brazil, a difference that further consolidates its position in the Brazilian automotive market.

Ram unveils the new Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500

Ram set up an exclusive booth to showcase the entire range, with a focus on the new Heavy Duty pickups, the 2500 and 3500. These models are equipped with the new 6.7-liter Cummins® High-Output Turbodiesel engine, which delivers 436 hp and 1,458 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. With this powertrain, they maintain the record for the most powerful diesel pickup in the country. Other new features include a restyled front end, redesigned full LED headlights, new LED taillights, and, inside the 3500, a new 14.5-inch multimedia center, the largest of any pickup available in the domestic market.

2026 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Warlock

The booth also features the Rampage 2026 in the Rebel and Laramie trims with Night Edition package, both equipped with the excellent 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine with 200 hp and 450 Nm of torque, and the R/T, the top-of-the-line and sportiest version, with 272 hp, the most powerful pickup truck produced in the region. The new 1500 completes the brand’s presence at Expointer. Powered by the 3.0-liter, 426-hp Hurricane 6 engine, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.3 seconds, making it the fastest pickup in Brazil and the only one with standard air suspension.

In addition to the models, the public will be able to discover Ram Connect, a connected services platform that allows users to perform operations remotely via an app, activate emergency assistance in unexpected situations, and even turn the pickup into a router for up to eight devices. The pickups on display will also feature original Mopar accessories that add even more features and customization options.