Meet the new Jeep Renegade Willys produced in Goiana

Produced at the Stellantis Automotive Center in Goiana, Pernambuco and equipped with 4×4 traction, this variant of the B-SUV is the new Jeep Renegade Willys

The top-of-the-line version of the model, harking back to Jeep tradition, is eagerly awaited by customers. Equipped with 4×4 traction, this variant of the brand’s compact B-SUV has a design and capability inspired by the original Jeep.

The new Jeep Renegade Willys produced at the Stellantis Automotive Center in Goiana

Produced at the Stellantis Automotive Center in Goiana, Pernambuco, the Renegade features 4×4 traction, suitable for any challenge. The model also features iconic elements such as the round front headlights, seven-slot grille, X on the taillights and trapezoidal wheel arches. It is also distinguished by several easter eggs, small references to the original Jeeps and nature, in the vehicle.

The Willys Renegade features an unmistakable design inspired by the original Jeep models of the 1940s, with aesthetic features reminiscent of the first Jeep models produced in the world, and debuts a new color scheme called Recon Green, representing the brand’s identity.

Outfitting and safety for the Willys Renegade.

The top-of-the-line Willys Renegade model features 17-inch wheels with Scorpion ATR+ tires that provide maximum off-road capability for those who want to tackle more challenging terrain. It includes a panoramic sunroof, Willys signature seats, an 8.4-inch multimedia screen with wireless association, a colorful and configurable 7-inch digital dashboard, and automatic dual-zone air conditioning.

The model also features seven airbags and driver assistance systems, including emergency braking, lane departure warning and assist, as well as driver fatigue detection, road sign recognition and blind spot monitoring, among others.

“As the Renegade is the first Jeep produced in Goiana, it is a great joy to be able to present a new 4×4 version in Argentina. The Willys Renegade embodies the brand values of adventure, freedom, authenticity and passion,” says Martín Fox, Jeep brand manager in Argentina.

Warranty: Like the rest of the Jeep® range, the model has a transferable warranty of 3 years or 100,000 km (whichever comes first).

Maintenance work must be performed every 12 months or 12,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. Price: Renegade Willys 4×4 – $40,100 USD