New Ram Heavy Duty starts arriving at U.S. dealerships

The wait is now over for the new Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty 2025 Pick-Ups to arrive at U.S. dealerships. New features of the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty 2025 include luxury interiors, state-of-the-art technology for exceptional performance and powerful engines

The long-awaited 2025 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickups have finally made their debut at U.S. dealerships, with Texas among the first states to receive the new models. The excitement is palpable, as evidenced by the first images shared on social media by Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer in Corpus Christi.

Equipped with a new 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel engine, the latest Ram heavy-duty trucks relentlessly deliver maximum effort with a unique combination of exceptional comfort, innovation, technology and capability. Although appearance may suggest a simple restyling, the 2025 models introduce significant upgrades over previous versions. The most notable changes are found under the hood and in the cabin. The Ram Heavy Duty range is manufactured in Saltillo, Mexico.

Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty powertrain

The 2025 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty offers customers two engine options: the new 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel engine and the standard 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine . The new Cummins Turbo Diesel engine and upgrades to the eight-speed TorqueFlite HD transmission allow a towing capacity of 36,610 pounds with a more fuel-efficient rear axle ratio of 3.42. Previously, maximum towing was only available with a 4.10 ratio. The Ram 2500 2025 is now equipped with the Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel engine, which enables it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less time (6.9 seconds versus 8.0 seconds in MY 2024).

A new TorqueFlite transmission

Both engines come standard with a new electronic transmission at the steering column and an eight-speed TorqueFlite HD automatic transmission. The Ram Heavy Duty engine control system recognizes whether the truck is loaded or unloaded, while the new TorqueFlite transmission enables smooth second gear starts when the vehicle is unloaded.

The all-new 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel is rated at 430 horsepower and 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque, while the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 is rated at 405 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque. Capacity includes a maximum towing capacity of 36,610 lb. (diesel) and a maximum payload of 7,590 lb. (gasoline). Maximum trailer weights with maximum gooseneck and conventional Ram 3500 Heavy Duty hitch for 2025 are 36,610 lb. and 23,000 lb. respectively. For this 2025, the Ram Heavy Duty lineup includes the Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Power Wagon, Limited Longhorn and Limited models . Ram 2500 Heavy Duty: starting at $47,560, including destination. Ram 3500 Heavy Duty: starting at $48,565, including destination.