New Fiat Titano: the exclusive Mopar accessories catalog arrives

With the launch of the new Fiat Titano, the Italian automaker also enters the D-pickup segment. The rugged model, which offers a great deal of comfort and technology, also comes with a large Mopar portfolio, the Stellantis brand of original accessories.

Over 40 Mopar accessories unveiled for the new Fiat Titano

The new Fiat Titano has a range of over 40 accessories developed with a particular focus on comfort, functionality and personalization, meeting the needs of customers in this category. New features in the off-road catalog include items such as five side step options, a cargo box to facilitate the transport of goods, a roof crossbar, a 3.5-ton tow hook and a 3-in-1 bed extension, which, in addition to increasing the volume capacity by 230 liters, also provides the functionality of transforming into a space divider and a ramp to facilitate loading, for example, a motorcycle (up to 300 kg).

Among the accessories that add even more technology to the new Fiat Titano are elements such as an electric hood and running board, a wireless charger with USB-C input, a key with tailgate opening, one-touch window modules and a tilt-down system, which automatically adjusts the rearview mirrors. These are joined by customization elements dedicated to the mudguard, bumper, roof rails, two-color trims for the taillights, chrome door handles and various sticker options for the bonnet and side of the vehicle.

Original Mopar accessories undergo a wide range of tests to guarantee the quality of the components without interfering with the performance of the model. Therefore, they do not change the original five-year warranty on the new Fiat Titano (with no mileage limit).