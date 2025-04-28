Stellantis, innovation and leadership with Fiat, Jeep and Ram at 2025 Agrishow

Fiat is the Official Pickup and Jeep is the Official SUV of Agrishow 2025, one of the largest agricultural technology fairs in Latin America. More than 35 vehicles will be on display, as well as official stores and unique experiences.

Stellantis at 2025 Agrishow

Stellantis strengthens its commitment to Brazilian agribusiness by participating in 2025 Agrishow – International Agricultural Technology in Action Fair, to be held April 28-May 2 in Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo. Considered one of the largest agribusiness fairs in Latin America, the event brings together innovations aimed at all types of rural producers and crops in Brazil and will have a full space for the Fiat, Jeep and Ram brands. Visitors will have the opportunity to test drive models from all three brands in one event, as well as visit exclusive stores.

Fiat is Official Pickup Truck at Agrishow

The absolute leader in pickup truck sales in the country, Fiat will be the Official Pickup Truck at Agrishow, with 21 vehicles on display and 8 models available for test drives, offering the public a chance to experience firsthand the performance and robustness of the brand’s products. Prominent models include the Strada, the leader in the entire domestic market, accompanied by the Toro and Titano, which complete the brand’s pickup family.

Also featured will be the Fastback Hybrid and the Abarth Pulse and Fastback sport models, reinforcing Fiat’s vocation in combining innovation, performance and connectivity. The portfolio also includes utility vehicles from the Fiat Professional range, such as the Scudo, Fiorino and Ducato. The brand will also have the official Fiat Wear store, with products and accessories designed for the country lifestyle.

Jeep is the official SUV of Agrishow

Celebrating 10 years of domestic production, Jeep will be the official SUV of 2025 Agrishow and will have eight models on display and six vehicles available for test drives, reinforcing its connection with the agribusiness audience and its commitment to freedom, authenticity and adventure. The brand will bring its flagship Compass Blackhawk and Commander Blackhawk models to the show, as well as Overland 2.2 Diesel 4×4 versions of the seven-seat Renegade Willys SUV and the adventure icons Wrangler Rubicon and Gladiator Rubicon.

The entire domestic Jeep lineup comes with a five-year warranty and state-of-the-art connectivity and safety technologies. Another highlight is the sophisticated Grand Cherokee 4xe, a plug-in hybrid model that combines power and efficiency. Jeep will also offer the public the official Jeep Gear store, featuring exclusive brand items.

Ram the only exclusive premium pickup brand on the market present at Agrishow

The only exclusive premium pickup brand on the market, Ram will be present at 2025 Agrishow with 9 vehicles on display and 6 models available for test drives, reaffirming its benchmark position in terms of power, sophistication and connectivity in the agricultural world. Highlights include the complete Rampage line, with R/T, Laramie Diesel, Laramie NE, Big Horn and Rebel Diesel versions, as well as the renowned RAM 1500, 2500 and 3500 models, all in different versions.

Visitors will also get a closer look at the services and technologies offered by the brand, such as Ram Connect, a smart connectivity platform. Ram will also have the official Ram Store, with a selection of products and accessories designed for the lifestyle of the brand’s enthusiasts.

Now in its 30th year, Agrishow will bring together solutions for all types of crops, highlighting key trends and technological advances in the industry. For more information about the show, the full program and visit details, visit: https://www.agrishow.com.br