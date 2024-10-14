Jeep Commander 2025, inflation up to R$ 3,000

Starting in October, which began just a few weeks ago, the Jeep Commander has undergone another price increase for the Brazil market. In fact, those who want access to one of the cars in the range will have to deal with some increases that have affected some of the versions. The exception, are only the models that are currently equipped with the 272-hp 2.0 Hurricane Turbo engine; otherwise, all other configurations have been subject to an increase.

Price maintenance on models with Hurricane

As anticipated, the versions of the Jeep Commander that mount a 272-hp Hurricane 2.0 turbo gasoline engine saw no change in price. So let’s talk about the versions called Overland and Blackhawk. Both of these cars provide consumers with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction, something that makes it stably desired in the Brazilian market. It is precisely in the South American country’s market that the Commander consistently stays at the top of the charts. In fact, as we have seen on previous occasions, the number of sales in recent periods has already been analyzed, always among the top rankings.

Let us also recall that production of the Jeep Commander takes place at the plant in Goiana, Pernambuco. In addition, we also point out that despite the various price adjustments that we will see below, no exterior changes of any kind have been made or of the car’s standard equipment.

New 2025 Jeep Commander prices

Starting with the entry-level version of new 2025 Jeep Commander – which is called Longitude – it is now priced at R$ 221,990, an increase of R$ 3,000 over the previous price. This version is equipped with a 1.3 turbo flex engine that delivers 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque. The transmission is automatic, 6-speed, and traction is 4×2 front. Continuing on, as for the higher versions, such as Limited and Overland with the same kind of engine, we find that they are now priced at R $247,990 and R $269,990, respectively.

The Commander Overland model with a 2.0 turbo diesel engine with 170 hp and 380 Nm of torque also confirmed an increase of R$3,000 to R$305,990. This configuration, comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction, is identified in a completely unprecedented way to be the only one with a turbodiesel engine, which is scheduled for production just next year. The summary of the new prices of the Commander and its models is thus as follows. Longitude 1.3 T 5L: R$ 221,990, 1.3 T Limited: R$ 247,990, Overland 1.3 T: R$ 269,990, Overland 2.0 TD 4×4: R$ 305,990, Overland Hurricane 2.0 T 4×4: R$ 311,290, Blackhawk Hurricane 2.0 T 4×4: R$ 327,590.

So in short, there is talk about little but also a lot at the same time. Naturally, this price adjustment will surely make consumers think a lot before deciding to get one of the new Jeep Commander models. So we will see what the public’s reactions will be in reference to this event, who will have to evaluate each model taking into account the price increase, without any kind of change or improvement.