Jeep, here’s how global sales went in 2024

Jeep represents a true icon for the United States. What makes it so iconic is the fact that it builds some of the most recognizable vehicles in the local market. Many of these have long since earned a place in the country’s culture, not just its automotive landscape. However, in recent years, the company has entered a sort of shadow zone, which has translated into what appears to be an unstoppable market decline. This has made their long-touted intention of selling a million units within national borders year after year seem like a mere chimera. This was further confirmed by the year that just ended.

Jeep’s sales have declined for the sixth consecutive year

A quick glance at the sales data is enough to understand how the goal of a million vehicles per year represents nothing more than a beautiful dream for Jeep. In 2024, the Stellantis-owned company sold 587,725 models, showing a 9% decrease compared to the previous twelve months. In 2023, the company had sold 642,924 vehicles.

However, it’s worth noting that negative annual sales figures are certainly not new for Jeep. In fact, since 2018, when it managed to place 973,000 new vehicles in the domestic market, the decline has been constant.

This trend is common to most of the brand’s vehicle range. The Wrangler‘s case demonstrates this, with its figures dropping to 151,163 units, 3% less than the 156,581 that closed 2023. Even worse performance came from Grand Cherokee and Gladiator, which fell by 12% and 24% respectively. The former stopped at 42,123 deliveries, while the latter placed 216,148 units across federal territory.

Not to mention the Jeep Renegade, which is now out of production. Its figures stopped at 8,440 models, compared to 26,011 in 2023, marking a 68% plunge. Dealers have essentially emptied the remaining inventory, as they did with the Cherokee, another out-of-production model, of which only 2,839 units were sold.

In this bleak landscape, the Wagoneer managed to place 43,125 units with American families. This figure marked a 48% increase compared to twelve months earlier, when 29,149 were sold. This success was shared with the Grand Wagoneer, which recorded a 13% increase in sales to 11,959 units, and with the small Compass, which with 111,697 models placed, registered an impressive +16%.

The Wagoneer‘s data has sparked much curiosity about what its fully electric version, the Wagoneer S, might achieve. In 2024, 231 units were sold, almost all in the fourth quarter. 2025 will be the first full year of sales, and company executives hope it will emulate the traditional model.

Even if this hope is confirmed, however, Jeep‘s situation seems destined to remain quite precarious. This prepares fertile ground for statements like that of Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, who suggested that Stellantis should return its American brands to local entrepreneurs. This statement seems designed to pave the way for Walter P. Chrysler‘s great-nephew, Frank B. Rhodes Jr., who at the beginning of 2024 expressed his desire to create a new Chrysler Corporation comprising the four US brands, including Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram. However, it seems that Stellantis is not willing to accommodate this request.