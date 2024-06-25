Stellantis: from Giulietta to Delta, the “zombie” cars sold in 2024

“Zombie” cars are vehicles that have been out of production for several years but, despite everything, continue to be sold. The reason is obviously related to the presence of unsold models in inventory that, having little demand, are registered even years after the end of production. In 2024, in the United States, a 2017 Dodge Viper was sold. In the first months, the sale of zombie cars by Stellantis also occurred in Europe, with models such as Fiat Punto, Lancia Delta, and Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

Stellantis’ “zombie” cars sold so far in 2024

According to data reported by Dataforce, so far in 2024, 9 units of Lancia Delta have been sold. Although the model and series were not specified, it’s probably the last generation, which went out of production in 2014. As for Alfa Romeo Giulietta, produced until December 2020, 6 units have been sold. For Fiat Punto and Grande Punto, about 60 units were sold in 2024, and they were produced until 2018.

Obviously, this phenomenon doesn’t only concern Stellantis and its car brands. Mitsubishi Pajero Pinin, produced until 2006, is among the “zombie” cars registered this year, specifically in April, as well as the Smart ForFour, which went out of production in 2021.

Of course, we don’t know how many cars are still in inventory, but certainly among these, the most appreciated are definitely the Punto and Grande Punto. The return to the range of a similar model would certainly allow Fiat to increase sales volumes in Italy, its local market, and beyond. However, it seems that a new generation is not planned, judging by the upcoming line-up. Among these are the new Grande Panda and the new generation of Multipla, which will debut on the market during 2025.