Stellantis sells one “Zombie” Dodge Viper in Q1 2024

Stellantis has released its sales results for the first quarter of 2024, and they show that one Dodge Viper was sold. Two were sold last year, both in the last quarter of the year. No models were sold in 2022, and eight were sold between 2021 and 2022. However, its production ended seven years ago. So how is this possible? It’s a practice known as “Zombie cars.”

The third generation of the Dodge Viper went on sale in 2013, produced at the Conner Avenue Assembly plant in Detroit until August 2017. The car had a menacing look and an 8.4-liter V-10 engine that produced 640 horsepower, reaching 100 kilometers per hour in 3.5 seconds. Power was later increased to 645 hp in 2015.

The third generation of the Viper failed to achieve the results of previous generations. 2014 was its best year with 760 units sold, well below the over 1,000 reached in the mid-2000s. It is currently unclear how many Vipers remain in Stellantis’ warehouse, but they could run out soon. The sports car may not have won the hearts of consumers, but some enthusiasts are not letting this opportunity pass them by, and even years after the end of production, it still manages to get some sales.

Dodge is now committed to the electric transition, with the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona with electric motors up to 670 hp. But don’t worry, because a version with an internal combustion engine will also arrive in 2025. After the launch of the coupe, it will be the Durango‘s turn, which will also be offered in a fully electric version.