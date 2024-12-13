Stellantis extends its leadership in November in Brazil, Argentina, and South America

Market share in the region is 23.1% and an increase of over 33 thousand vehicles over 2023. In Brazil, Stellantis has a 29.6 percent market share and over 665 thousand registrations, an increase of 43 thousand units sold over the same period last year. Fiat has three of its models among the 10 best-selling cars since the beginning of the year: Strada (128,454), Argo (84,087) and Mobi (61,838). Jeep secures Compass and Renegade on the list of the 10 best-selling SUVs for the month and year. Ram registers 27,214 units through November, up 96.8 percent from the same period in 2023

Stellantis November, leader in Brazil, Argentina and South America

Stellantis closed the month of November as the leader in the market for cars and light commercial vehicles in Brazil, Argentina, and South America. In the penultimate month of the year, the company sold 83.7 thousand vehicles, securing a 22.4 percent market share in the region. From January to November, the company accumulated more than 838 thousand units sold, an increase of 33,006 vehicles over the same period in 2023, and achieved a 23.1 percent market share in the South American market.

In Brazil, Stellantis recorded more than 665 thousand units sold in the first eleven months of 2024. This volume represents an increase of 43 thousand registrations over the same period last year, consolidating a 29.6 percent market share. In November alone, 67,800 vehicles were sold. The company also maintained its leadership in Argentina, with more than 111 thousand vehicles sold since the beginning of the year and a 30.2 percent share of the Argentine market. In November, 10.1 thousand units were registered.

Fiat leads the Brazilian market

Fiat is the overall leader since the beginning of the year with 20.9 percent of the market and more than 471 thousand cars sold, up 108,975 units from second place. The brand also has three of its models among the top 10 best-selling cars since the beginning of the year: the Strada remains in first place, with 128,454 units registered, Argo in fifth place, with 84,087 units sold, and Mobi in eighth place, with 61,838 vehicles marketed.

With a market share of 20.2 percent, Fiat ended the month of November with 48,958 registered units, pulling 7.5 thousand away from second place. This month, the Argo stood out with 10,298 units sold, representing the highest registration volume of the year and the 3rd highest in the history of the model, which ranked 4th bestseller in November. Jeep Compass ranked first among average SUVs in November and for the year as a whole. With 11,049 registrations in November, Jeep has passed the threshold of 110,000 units sold in 2024 and already has 111,045 sales for the year.

With 4,979 units registered in November, the Jeep Compass has reached 45,348 sales since the beginning of the year and remains the leader among medium SUVs in the country. The model also secured a place among the top 10 best-selling SUVs of the month and year, along with the Jeep Renegade. The Renegade sold 4,593 units in November. It already has 49,897 sales since the beginning of the year and maintains about 10 percent growth over the same period last year. The Renegade also re-enters the top 10 best-selling SUVs in November and 2024.

Ram enters December with robust sales

In the year ended November, Ram registered 27,214 units, up 96.8 percent from the same period in 2023, with a share in the Brazilian market of 1.2 percent, considering all passenger and light commercial segments.

One of the highlights of November was Rampage. With 1,716 units sold in the month, the model has totaled more than 30 thousand units sold since its launch in Brazil in June 2023. Also surprising was the 2500, which registered a 21.7 percent increase between January and November 2024 compared to the same period last year, with a total of 1,622 units registered.