Jeep Renegade, sales discontinued in North America

Jeep has launched many 4×4 vehicles over the years, with models like the Cherokee, Wagoneer, and the renowned Wrangler among its greatest successes. The Jeep Renegade is not generally considered one of the flagship models, but since its introduction in 2015, it has represented a very popular option in the range of the Stellantis-owned brand. However, it seems that the 2023 model of the Renegade will be the last available in the United States and Canada.

Jeep decides to no longer sell the Renegade in North America

Jeep officially confirmed this news earlier in the year, while maintaining the sale of the SUV in markets where “smaller” vehicles still find success, such as Mexico, Europe, and South America. The decision to discontinue the Renegade in North America was a surprise, given that the model has been part of Jeep’s lineup for nearly a decade.

The end of production for the North American market seems to be due to sales performance recently reaching disappointing results. The Renegade has recorded sales below expectations, with a significant decline in recent times. Stellantis reported a 6% decrease in Renegade sales between 2022 and 2023. In light of this data, Jeep’s decision to cease production of the Renegade appears understandable, with the company planning to introduce more competitive models for the US and Canadian market.

The rise in popularity of larger SUVs has definitely complicated its position. This trend is particularly evident in the United States, where larger pickups and SUVs account for over 80 percent of new car sales. It becomes difficult for the Renegade to find its place in an already crowded market.

It is likely, therefore, that Jeep will further promote the Compass as the brand’s entry-level offering. This model, introduced in 2017, is similar to the Renegade in construction and features, but is longer and wider, making it more attractive to some buyers. The starting price of a base Compass, moreover, is $25,900, more than $2,500 lower than a base Renegade.