Fiat Toro, a record success with 550,000 units produced in Brazil

The Fiat brand’s Toro model has established itself as a real landmark. The car was launched in 2016, and right from the start this innovative model reinvented the concept of a pickup truck, creating a new category: sport utility pickups (SUPs). The car presents itself to the public with an attractive design, versatile performance and highly advanced technological equipment. Features that have enabled the Toro model to win over an abundant portion of Brazilian motorists.

Toro, a highly desired pickup truck

In 2016, Fiat entered the auto market with the Toro model and transformed the pickup segment in Brazil, creating an entirely new category, namely Sport Utility Pick-ups (SUPs). The model right from the start was highly praised for its perfect balance of ruggedness and durability typical of pickups, with the comfort and refinement of a luxury SUV. Right from the start, the Toro model stood out in the market, also receiving numerous awards, technological developments and new versions. Now, the model has just reached a truly great milestone for the Fiat brand as well, surpassing 550,000 units produced in Brazil. The news was made public by a press release from Stellantis for the South American country.

Fiat Toro, at the present, is one of the pickups that arouses the most desire in the Brazilian market, so much so that it is the absolute leader in its segment and still ranks as one of the best-selling pickups in the country, behind only Fiat Strada. As for the current year, this model renowned in the market for all its features has already sold about 40 thousand units in 2024 (up to last month).

A success that stems from the model’s features

All of this success can be attributed to a combination of attributes that have made Toro a unique vehicle on the market. All features that have managed to bring together the best parts of an SUV and a pickup truck. On the pickup side, it is worth mentioning that the Toro model is a real leader, as it comes ready for any load. Its 937-liter bucket is capable of carrying up to 750 kg in flex versions and one ton in diesel versions, in addition to 400 kg of towing capacity. It also has a Multilink rear suspension, which is currently the strongest and most comfortable in the segment. In addition, the split bucket opening provides more convenience for daily use, ergonomics, and zero effort.

On the SUV side, however, the car features versatility and, of course, great interior space, as well as cargo capacity. Another highlight is technology, with numerous safety features, a state-of-the-art multimedia center and connectivity from the Connect Me platform. It also features an all-LED lighting system and DRLs (a trademark of the pickup’s design), wheels up to 18″ and electrically adjustable leather seats. The car is currently produced at the Goiana Automotive Hub, in Pernambuco. The Fiat Toro also has two engine options. The Turbo 270 Flex delivers 185 hp and 270 Nm mated to a 6-speed transmission. The 2.0 16V turbo diesel engine registers 357 Nm of torque (MultiJet II), combined with the sophisticated and efficient latest-generation 9-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction.