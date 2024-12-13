Rampage Big Horn 2.2 200-hp Turbodiesel comes to Brazil for R$ 237,990

Available throughout Brazil, the Big Horn version features a front grille and exclusive alloy wheels

Rampage, the Big Horn version for Brazil

Announced at the launch of Rampage’s 2025 lineup, the unprecedented Big Horn version is now available throughout Brazil starting at R$237,990. Equipped exclusively with the recently unveiled 2.2 turbodiesel engine, it becomes the new gateway to the Ram brand and universe, expanding the range of possibilities available to consumers to find the Rampage that best meets their diverse needs.

“Ram is recognized for its expertise in developing strong, capable and rugged pickups. The arrival of the unprecedented Big Horn version, equipped with the new 2.2 Turbodiesel engine with 200 hp and 450 Nm, creates a new entry point for the model, expanding the range of possibilities for our customers in the 2025 lineup, which brings a product with even greater performance and efficiency. With the Big Horn version, Rampage continues to offer strength and reliability in a combination unmatched in the segment,” says Juliano Machado, Ram’s vice president for South America.

Equipment of the new Rampage Big Horn version

With the already well-known Big Horn name, the new version of the Rampage is equipped exclusively with the 2.2 turbodiesel engine, recently unveiled at the launch of the 2025 pickup line. The engine, developed globally and prepared specifically for the needs of Brazil, has a 16 V, 2,184 cm³ inline 4-cylinder configuration, delivering 200 hp of power at 3,500 rpm and an impressive 450 Nm (45.9 kgfm) of torque at 1,500 rpm. These numbers translate into power and force delivered in the first moments of acceleration and result in greater agility in everyday life and safe overtaking on the highway: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes place in less than 10 seconds, while restarts from 60 to 100 km./h and 80 to 120 km/h are achieved in 6.4 and 8.0 seconds, respectively.

When it comes to efficiency, the new engine works together with the nine-speed automatic transmission, with a 14 percent longer differential in the Rampage 2025 line. The result is visible in fuel consumption, which can reach 10.6 km/l in urban use and 13.3 km/l on the highway. These numbers led the Rampage 2.2 Turbodiesel to receive the highest “A” grade in the Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program (PBEV). As on the other versions, 4×4 Auto traction is standard, which automatically distributes power to both axles and has a reduced mode, as well as Hill Descent Control (HDC) assist.

The 2025 Rampage Big Horn is rugged, stylish and technological

The Rampage Big Horn is distinguished by a rugged and elegant design, featuring a chrome grille with gloss black details, 17-inch alloy wheels, and numerous chrome trim. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, parking sensors, a rearview camera, and LED interior body lighting.

The cabin offers a comfortable, high-tech environment, with a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch smartphone-compatible infotainment, and numerous storage compartments and USB sockets. The seats are upholstered in high-quality fabric, and the steering wheel is multifunctional.

Bi-zone climate control, electronic parking brake with Auto Hold, and remote start key enhance driving comfort. The Ram Connect system offers a range of connected services, such as remote vehicle monitoring and roadside assistance.

Safety equipment is comprehensive, with six airbags, stability and traction control, and ventilated disc brakes on all wheels.As mentioned earlier, the Rampage Big Horn is equipped with a 200-hp 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine, combined with a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.