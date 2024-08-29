Stellantis: Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Chrysler among the least reliable brands in the market

At present, Stellantis finds itself at the center of several controversies: from tensions with UAW due to the delayed reopening of the Belvidere plant, which the union believes may never reopen, to the dispute regarding alleged emissions fraud. These situations have forced John Elkann and Carlos Tavares to fly to the United States to devise a new market strategy to boost the Group’s sales. Among these strategies should be the debut of the Grande Panda in the United States, a model that, according to Stellantis, could be highly successful in the country. However, the bad news for the brand doesn’t end there. According to recent research by Consumer Reports, several Stellantis brands are among the least reliable in the market.

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram among the least reliable Stellantis’ brands in the market, according to recent research

The American platform has updated its ranking of reliable brands in the market, unwelcome news for Stellantis. The list only considers cars sold in the United States, and the protagonists, in a negative sense, are the American brands of the automotive group. The research was conducted on thousands of vehicles between 5 and 10 years old.

Stellantis brands occupy the very last positions in this ranking, broken only by the presence of Tesla. Ram occupies the 22nd place with a score of 35 out of 100, while Jeep is in 23rd place with a score of 32 out of 100. Dodge and Chrysler are in 25th and 26th place respectively, with scores of 28 and 27 out of 100. Japanese brands dominate the top positions, with Lexus leading with 75 out of 100, followed by Toyota with 72 out of 100, and Mazda completing the podium with 59 out of 100.

In particular, the vehicles that have disappointed motorists are the Pacifica minivan, the only vehicle in the Chrysler range, Dodge Durango, Jeep Cherokee, and Ram 1500. This is probably one of the many reasons why Stellantis is unable to register good sales in the North American market, in addition to excessively high prices.