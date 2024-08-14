Chrysler Pacifica: here’s what a new generation could look like

At the moment, a new Chrysler Pacifica is not planned, but this doesn’t stop digital creators from imagining what a future generation of the minivan could look like. This model is extremely popular in North America and could remain on the market at least until the end of the decade. In the plans of the American automaker within Stellantis, there is currently only a new SUV scheduled for 2025.

New Chrysler Pacifica: is this the design of a possible new generation?

Many enthusiasts hope there will continue to be room for a new Chrysler Pacifica in the near future. As mentioned earlier, this is one of the most appreciated models in North America, as well as being one of the last minivans available in the United States. In recent times, these models have been giving way to SUVs and crossovers, which are increasingly popular worldwide. The Chrysler Pacifica has been in production since 2016, and its plug-in hybrid version is among the most appreciated on the market, having won numerous awards.

In recent weeks, Stellantis has issued a recall involving 24,000 Chrysler Pacificas. The automotive group has asked owners of the recalled models not to charge the vehicle, as it risks catching fire when charging. The vehicle can be driven normally, but without using the electric motor and without charging the vehicles at charging stations or at home, as it could catch fire.

Lately, statements by Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, have made a lot of noise. He declared that he is considering selling or closing some of the Group’s brands if they don’t achieve good sales in the coming years. Among the brands most at risk seem to be Chrysler and Maserati, which have recently recorded disappointing sales. Will a new range of vehicles be able to bring the Chrysler brand back to its former glory?