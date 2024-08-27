UAW strongly demands Stellantis CEO’s resignation

The United Auto Workers (UAW) is putting significant pressure on Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. At the forefront is Kevin Gotinsky, the leader of the department representing Stellantis employees in the association, who has called for Tavares’ resignation. This is a strong signal from American workers in the industry.

Stellantis: UAW calls for CEO Carlos Tavares’ resignation

Gotinsky expressed his frustration regarding the company’s decision to delay the reopening of the Belvidere assembly plant in Illinois. According to UAW, as has been reported for weeks, this move violates the national contract. “I think Tavares needs to resign or find someone by his side who can manage the company, because it doesn’t seem to me that he knows what he’s doing,” Gotinsky declared during a union rally.

These words reflect the recent discontent expressed by UAW President Shawn Fain, who has also criticized Tavares, suggesting that a change in the automaker’s top management is becoming necessary. The UAW’s dissatisfaction can only be fueled by Stellantis’ plans to postpone the reopening of the idle Belvidere plant until 2027, a decision that, according to the union, contravenes the commitments made by the company.

For its part, Stellantis has cited Letter 311 of the national contract, arguing that reopening depends on plant performance, market conditions, and consumer demand. The automotive group has also warned that any strike on the issue would be illegal, promising to challenge any union action.

Gotinsky rejected Stellantis’ justifications, stating that market conditions were never part of their discussions about plant investments. He also criticized Tavares for granting himself a pay raise, increasing to $39.5 million in 2023, while trying to further postpone the reopening, seeing this as an attempt to avoid commitments altogether. The situation deteriorated further when Tavares canceled a visit to the Sterling Heights plant, causing additional discontent among union leaders, and the death of Antonio Gaston, a worker at the Toledo plant who lost his life in a tragic accident while working on the Jeep Gladiator production line.

Despite these tensions, Gotinsky confirmed that discussions between UAW and Stellantis continue, though expressing doubts about the CEO’s real willingness to address the issues highlighted and reported by the union. The conflict highlights the growing contrasts between UAW and Stellantis on issues related to workplace safety, plant management, and corporate leadership. Actions to defend the rights of Stellantis employees protected and affiliated with UAW are certainly not over.