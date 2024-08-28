Could the Fiat Grande Panda be successful in the United States?

Fiat Grande Panda could also land in the United States. The new B-SUV was unveiled on July 11, on the occasion of the brand’s 125th anniversary. For this occasion, previews of the future Multipla and Fastback, arriving in 2025 and 2026 respectively, were also unveiled. Its production has already begun at the Stellantis plant in Serbia, and orders will soon be open. According to some rumors, Grande Panda could also arrive in the United States, where it is thought it could be a great success.

Will Stellantis sell the new Fiat Grande Panda in the United States as well?

John Elkann and Carlos Tavares are in the United States to study a new strategy for the North American market, which recorded a collapse in the first half of 2024. The poor sales, according to Stellantis dealers themselves, are due to excessively high prices, causing enormous stocks to remain idle in warehouses. For example, since its debut, Fiat 500e has sold only about a hundred units in the country.

However, Fiat and Stellantis expect a totally different response from the public regarding the Grande Panda. SUVs are certainly more appreciated in North America compared to city cars. Although prices have not yet been revealed, it is said that the hybrid version will start at around 19,000 euros ($21,200 USD), while the fully electric version at about 24,000 euros ($26,700 USD). Unlike the current Panda, which will flank the B-SUV in the range at least until 2029, the Grande Panda will be a global vehicle and will also be sold in South America, although probably under a different name.

This model could therefore be the perfect vehicle to recover in the US market, where Stellantis is currently not doing great. Tavares and Elkann‘s new strategy could therefore include the introduction of the Grande Panda in one of the most important markets in the world. We just have to wait for its official debut to discover, in addition to the official prices, what Stellantis will decide to do with this vehicle.