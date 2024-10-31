Stellantis conquers global markets, innovative technologies, next-generation products, electric transition

During this year of profound transformation, Stellantis, with its 14 iconic brands, continues to focus on cutting-edge mobility products and technologies, meeting the needs of customers worldwide. And so, as customers continue to choose Stellantis products around the world the brand adds important new global milestones.

Launch of new platforms globally for Stellantis transformation

At the center of this evolution, the company is stepping up the global launch of new platforms, with about 20 new models planned for this year. These platforms, such as STLA Medium (on which Peugeot 3008, 5008, and Opel Grandland will be based), STLA Large (for Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S), and the upcoming STLA Frame, will offer great flexibility and will be suitable for different types of vehicles, both electric and internal combustion. Also based on the Smart Car platform are Citroën C3 Aircross and Basalt, Opel Frontera, and Fiat Grande Panda.The company will soon announce details of STLA Frame, the third of four all-new multi-energy platforms unveiled during EV Day 2021.

The successful and upcoming Stellantis launches recap

Several new products have already come to market this year or are available for order, including:

Ram Light Duty retail sales in the U.S. increased 11 percent in Q3 2024 compared to Q2 2024, with sales of the new 2025 Ram 1500 up 66 percent over the same period.

The all-new Peugeot 3008 had an excellent start, with about 75,000 orders, with a BEV mix of 25%.

Orders for the all-new Citroën C3 with a new Hybrid version, shipments of which began in September, totaled more than 50,000, with the ë-C3 version reaching more than 25,000 orders. The brand also introduced Basalt in India and South America.

The all-new Junior brings sportiness and best-in-class Alfa Romeo driving dynamics back to the hotly contested B-segment in the European market and is offered with the widest range of powertrains in its class to meet all customer needs. Junior already has more than 10,000 orders.

Stellantis’ revamped Pro One range of vans from Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall is on the road with 12 models in all segments, equipped with second-generation electrification (battery and fuel cell electric vehicles) and full connectivity for vans and pickups.

Leapmotor International, the Stellantis-led joint venture with Leapmotor, has distributed the first 1,200 Leapmotor T03 (A-segment) and C10 (D-SUV) to dealers across Europe. The all-electric offering expands in 2025 with the introduction of the B10, its first global C-SUV, and the introduction of extended range EV technology on the C10.

Commercial highlights driving the transition year

Stellantis’ U.S. market share grew from 7.2% in July to 8% in September; U.S. brands continue to show strong sales momentum.

As of October 30, 2024, the inventory level of U.S. dealers has been reduced by more than 80 thousand units compared to June 30, 2024, and is on track to meet our previously communicated reduction target of 100 thousand units by November 30, 2024.

Stellantis brands continue to dominate the plug-in hybrid vehicle category in the U.S., with Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, and Dodge Hornet R/T occupying four of the top five positions among best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicles, accounting for 45 percent of the market share on PHEVs through August 2024.

The Jeep Commander is the best-selling seven-seat SUV in Brazil as of 2021. Sales of the Jeep Renegade, Jeep Compass and Jeep Commander models, all produced in the country, have now reached 1 million.

Stellantis Pro One is the leader in light commercial vehicles in Europe in the first three quarters of 2024 with a 29% share, leading in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal, and in South America with a share of more than 32%. In BEVs, Pro One holds the first place in European BEV share with 32.8 percent.

Stellantis is the No. 1 automaker by sales in France, Italy, Brazil, Portugal, Turkey, Algeria and Argentina from the beginning of the year to September. Stellantis is among the top three in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Jeep sales in Europe exceeded 100,000 units this year through September, up 3.5 percent year-on-year. In the third quarter, Wagoneer sales increased 79% year-on-year. Avenger is the best-selling SUV in Italy (4.5% share) and third in France and the Netherlands year-on-year in August.

The Fiat 500e is the leader among A-segment BEVs with 45% market share; the Peugeot e-208 is the leader among B-segment BEVs.

The Fiat Panda is the best-selling A-segment car in Europe, with sales expected to exceed 100,000 units in 2024.