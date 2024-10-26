Last days to reserve the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona ‘First Call’ – available until Halloween

Every person passionate about high-performance cars would probably like to have a Charger Daytona in their garage. Currently, just the 2024, all-electric model is offering incentives for a few days. In fact, Dodge has launched a rather exclusive initiative called the “First Call” program, which has been dedicated to all those who will have the opportunity to place an order for the Charger Daytona by October 31, 2024.

First Call program, a real opportunity

Being among the first to get possession of a Dodge Charger Daytona does not only mean driving an extremely advanced car. In fact, with the “First Call” program put on by Dodge, it will also be possible to be present at a wonderful driving experience to be held at the famous Radford Racing School, lasting two days. On this occasion, it will be possible to get behind the wheel of the car and try to push it to its full potential. All this, carried out inside a professional track, where you will be able to practice your driving skills.

But the track experience is not only the only benefit made available to customers. In fact, those on the “First Call” list will also be given an entirely personalized welcome kit to pay special homage to the new car. This kit includes a vehicle authenticity letter, a pair of Dodge-branded leather gloves, and a host of other beautiful items worthy of exclusive collection.

Finally, to make the experience even more special for consumers who will buy by the end of the month, Dodge has also thought about offering a VIP concierge service. Therefore, there will be an entirely dedicated contact person who will be available to answer any questions you may have for the new Charger Daytona. In addition, the person in charge will also serve to better organize the driving school included in the package.

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack (shown in Bludicrous) and Dodge Charger Daytona R/T (shown in Peel Out) represent the first–ever all-electric vehicles from the Dodge brand.

Power and other incentives from Dodge

The two new muscle cars, namely the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and the 2024 Charger Daytona Scat Pack have set new power benchmarks for these generations’ electrified cars. In fact, the two cars reach power outputs ranging from 496 to 670 hp, respectively, with noteworthy acceleration, and comparable to race cars.

Dodge is helping all horsepower fanatics locate and configure the next generation of Dodge muscle, with enthusiasts able to search by dealer for new Dodge Charger Daytona First Call model allocations at the Dodge Horsepower Locator. The brand is also debuting a Dodge Charger configurator on Dodge.com that provides a 3D/360 immersive customer experience with the all-new Charger.

To take advantage of this great offer from Dodge, one only needs to use the Dodge Horsepower Locator tool on DodgeGarage.com. This is a tool that will help consumers find the certified Charger Daytona dealer near their area of residence, as well as check the available stock of the cars. In addition, you can also filter your search by the model and features you are looking for.

The “First Call” program is not the only incentive made available by Dodge for the 2024 Charger Daytona. In fact, you will also be able to opt, depending on your choice, between a Level 2 charging option for your home in order to receive credits through the use of Free2move Charge. In conclusion, thanks to federal incentives, switching to electric cars becomes even easier and more convenient. October 31 is very close, so those who wish to be among the first ever to drive a car that the Charger Daytona, can waste no more time.