New Alfa Romeo Junior wins “autonis” design award

In a further confirmation of its aesthetic appeal – and after Imparato’s enthusiasm confident of this model after 10,000 orders – the new Alfa Romeo Junior has won a prestigious award in the automotive world. In fact, the compact model of the Italian automaker triumphed in the design competition “autonis,” organized by the renowned trade magazine “auto motor und sport.”

Alfa Romeo Junior achieves recognition in the “autonis” competition

Subjected to the judgment of a particularly discerning audience of enthusiasts – more than 14,000 readers cast their votes – the Junior clearly stood out from the competition, taking first place in the compact SUV category. With a 36.1 percent preference share, the car’s design seduced the jurors, who appreciated its sporty, sleek lines that combine tradition and modernity.

This new success adds to the Junior’s already rich showcase of awards, consolidating its position as the benchmark in the compact SUV segment. Recognition obtained in the “autonis” competition represents a further attestation of quality for a model that, since its debut, has aroused great interest among industry insiders and the public.

14,000 readers auto took part in the survey

With its victory in the “autonis” competition, the new compact sports car not only expands its trophy collection, but also carries on the Italian brand’s great tradition studded with a long series of successes in the annual design competition organized by the German magazine auto motor und sport.

This year, more than 14,000 readers took part in the survey, 36.1% of whom opted for the design of the Alfa Romeo Junior as the most beautiful in the “SUV/Compact Off-Road Vehicles” category. The magazine’s readers could vote from a total of 124 new cars divided into 13 different categories.

Niccolò Biagioli’ words

“In the space of a few months, the new Alfa Romeo Junior has won two prestigious design awards from a German automotive magazine. I’m very proud of that. I would like to thank the readers of auto motor und sport for this repeated acknowledgment of their esteem. We are very proud to attribute this award to our team of designers at the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile in Turin. However, the unmistakable Italian design is only one of the reasons the Alfa Romeo Junior is winning over new customers. Indeed, its innovative technology and functionality are a crucial factor in their decisions,” stated Niccolò Biagioli, Alfa Romeo Managing Director in Germany.

The features that make people appreciate the new Junior

The new Alfa Romeo Junior combines sportiness, technology, and comfort in a compact package. Designed and developed to offer a unique driving experience in the segment, the Junior was immediately met with the public’s appreciation for the uniqueness of its original and modern Made in Italy design, expressed in the balance of proportions, purity of lines and attention to the quality of surfaces, to bring about a sinuous and exciting design that catches the eye at first glance.

The proportions are set out with stylistic features relating to tradition, such as the limited overhangs, the muscular wheel arches, and the iconic ‘truncated tail,’ a reference to the legendary Giulia TZ. The legendary shield, in the Leggenda and Progresso variants, is perhaps the most famous and recognizable signature in the automotive world. A contribution is made to its powerful personality by the bold ‘look’ of the front, with ‘3+3’ and adaptive Full LED Matrix headlights.

Alfa Romeo is one of the regular winners of the “autonis” design competition, now in its 24th edition. In the past, readers of auto motor und sport have selected the designs of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta, MiTo and Tonale models as the best of the year. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia models have also received several awards, most recently in 2023.