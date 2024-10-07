Jeep also achieves promising results in Europe, surpassed 100,000 sales units

The brand posted excellent numbers, with registration volume surpassing 100,000 units by the end of September. Results that gave Jeep a 3.5 percent growth over the same period last year, capturing 1 percent of market share in the passenger car segment.

Jeep achieves success in several countries

Jeep‘s great achievement is not concentrated in one market, but is a strategy that has proven successful throughout Europe. In fact, even countries such as France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands have managed to record registrations characterized by double-digit numbers, exceeding 150 percent in some cases.

Central to this success is – of course – the brand’s first all-electric SUV, the Jeep Avenger. For we know the car is particularly popular for its compact design, excellent range, and versatility. Features that have made the Avenger quickly establish itself as one of the best-selling models in its segment. Important corporate and institutional customers have also been won over.

Different engines, for every need

The Jeep Avenger offers a full range of powertrains, from 100 percent electric to plug-in hybrid to the traditional 1.2-liter gasoline engine with 100 hp and equipped with a manual transmission. This corporate arrangement provides excellent freedom for customers to choose. The great commitment to sustainability is combined with the model’s versatility and together they contribute to strengthening the strong interest that the brand generates, especially with a public that is increasingly aware of environmental issues.

As anticipated, thanks to all these features, it has gained the trust of high-profile clients such as Ernst & Young and Stedin in the Netherlands, while in France it has gained the client Orange. All customers who have purchased significant volumes of the electric version, which are used for rental programs and maintenance services. To top it off, the Avenger has managed to win some tenders with Italian government agencies such as with the Fire Brigade, Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza, a volume that amounts to more than 1,200 units.

Words from Eric Laforge, head of the Jeep brand in Europe

Also expressing his enthusiasm was Eric Laforge, the Jeep brand manager in Enlarged Europe. Laforge said he was excited to announce that Jeep’s sales in Europe exceeded 100,000 units, demonstrating a strong commitment to providing customers with a brand that represents freedom and adventure. In addition, Laforge pointed out that the impressive results also highlight the brand’s ability to adapt to various changing market needs.

The Jeep manager also spoke about the great performance of Jeep Avenger, which is a testament to the brand’s spirit of continuous innovation that always distinguishes Jeep vehicles in every market. Also reinforced is the promise of “freedom of choice” through the very diverse offering available to the public. Especially in Europe, the choice will be very diverse thanks in part to the arrival of the upcoming Avenger 4xe version. The Jeep Avenger 4xe is a true revolution for the brand. By keeping the Jeep DNA intact, featuring styling that hardly goes unnoticed and off-road capabilities, it also enters the modern world of electric cars. Using its electric all-wheel drive system, the new Avenger offers the driver a sensational drive that combines outstanding performance and fuel economy. it ‘s great to see how Jeep’s best features are maintained to try to win over off-road enthusiasts while combining sustainability.