Stellantis Chief says he rejected several acquisition offers for Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Milano finally made its debut yesterday, and for the occasion, Stellantis’ CEO Carlos Tavares unveiled details of the model and made some very interesting statements. The Portuguese manager also mentioned the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, which will arrive in 2025 and 2026 respectively and will be produced on the STLA Large platform at the Stellantis plant in Cassino. But that’s not all, because Tavares also stated that he had received acquisition offers for the Alfa Romeo brand.

The CEO of the automotive group born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA confessed that he had received many proposals to sell the Alfa Romeo brand, but that he had refused without even thinking about it. Tavares explained that the historic Italian brand is the biggest jewel in Stellantis’ crown and, as such, he would never give it up. This is not the first time that Tavares has expressed his love for the Italian brand and he has made similar statements in the past.

Carlos Tavares confessed that he had received pressure both inside and outside Stellantis to get rid of one of its brands, but that he had decided not to give up any of them with the aim of relaunching them all. Most of the brands under the Stellantis umbrella are demonstrating the new vision with the relaunch of brands such as Lancia, which will return to Europe with its models after years of hiatus, Dodge with the new Charger, Fiat with Panda and Multipla and DS Automobiles. Alfa Romeo itself will undergo a general reorganization and will launch a new model on the market every year, starting with the Milano, which is the first in a long series.