Dodge Charger Daytona: here’s what the EV would look like in an extremely sporty vision

Dodge unveiled the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona last month, the world’s first electric muscle car. However, the American brand under Stellantis is well aware that convincing muscle car enthusiasts to switch to electric won’t be easy. This is especially true considering the market continues to experience slower-than-expected growth, as evidenced by declining sales at Tesla, one of the best-performing companies in this market. If even Tesla is seeing a drop in sales, it means the problem is real.

Dodge Charger Daytona: here’s how the extremely sporty version of the electric muscle car would look like

Dodge will start selling the new generation of the Charger with the two-door, electric-only fastback coupe. The R/T and Scat Pack versions will have up to 670 horsepower with zero emissions. Starting in 2025, a four-door sedan version will also hit the market with the Sixpack variants offering 420 and 550 horsepower with 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane six-cylinder engines. Muscle car enthusiasts will likely wait for the gasoline version next year, leaving the electric version gathering dust in dealerships.

For this reason, digital creator Jon Sibal decided to create some renders to show the world what an extremely sporty version of the electric Daytona could look like. The images show a rather attractive Charger Daytona in a shade of green, with wider fenders, a new front spoiler, new wheels and suspension, and an old-school rear spoiler. Additionally, to keep the classic muscle car rumble alive, the Fratzonic Exhaust system (which simulates the sound of the Charger that Dodge has worked hard on) is connected to huge speakers hidden in the trunk.

Will Dodge be able to attract more customers if their Charger Daytona produces the classic V8 sound, even though it’s a zero-emission car? We’ll find out soon when the model hits the streets.