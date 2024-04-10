Alfa Romeo Milano: everything you need to know about the new electric SUV

Alfa Romeo Milano, the B-SUV that we have talked so much about in recent months, has officially made its debut. With this model, the Italian car manufacturer returns to the B-segment after leaving it with the end of production of the MiTo. The new Alfa Romeo Milano will be offered with 4 engines: 136 hp hybrid, 136 hp Q4 hybrid with all-wheel drive, 156 hp electric and 240 hp electric in the Veloce version. The new Alfa Romeo SUV will be immediately available to order in the “Speciale” launch version. The new model can be customized thanks to the availability of 3 versions.

Alfa Romeo Milano: all the details of the new SUV unveiled

The Alfa Romeo Milano is 4.17 meters long, 1.78 meters wide and 1.5 meters high. The trunk has a capacity of 400 liters. The Techno version, with the highest level of safety, technology and functionality, includes level 2 autonomous driving, hands-free electric tailgate, LED Matrix headlights and navigation with virtual assistant. The Premium version, aimed at maximum comfort and exclusivity, offers vinyl-fabric interiors, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with massage function, internal ambient lighting and aluminum pedals. Finally, there is the Sport version, for a sportier look and drive with Sabelt seats, Alcantara upholstery and sporty exterior aesthetic details.

The design of the B-SUV is the result of the development work of the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo. The front end is characterized by a “3+3” headlight design and the optical units are Full Led Matrix adaptive. The profile is muscular and the truncated tail of the Milano recalls the unforgettable Giulia TZ.

Inside, the digital instrument cluster screen is 10.25 inches, while in the center of the dashboard there is a 10.25 inch touch display dedicated to the infotainment system. The interior is also embellished with cloverleaf-shaped air vents and sports seats. The electric model also offers a storage compartment under the hood for storing, for example, the charging cable.

The Milano features cutting-edge technology. These include the “EV-Routing” function for programming charging stops in electric models, OTA updates for maps and software, and the “My Alfa Connect” app for remote vehicle management. The integration of the “Hey Alfa” virtual assistant, based on ChatGPT, also allows you to manage some functions of the Milano with voice commands only.

The Alfa Romeo Milano will also be offered with a 48V Mild Hybrid engine. This is a powertrain consisting of a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine capable of delivering 100 kW / 136 hp combined with a 21 kW / 29 hp electric motor integrated into the 6-speed dual clutch transmission. The automaker has stated that it is possible to travel in electric mode up to 50% of the time in the city. The Q4 version will also arrive later, which thanks to a second electric motor located at the rear will be able to offer all-wheel drive.

The B-SUV will be offered in the electric version with a 115 kW / 156 hp powertrain powered by a battery with a capacity of 54 kWh. Performance figures have not been released, but Alfa Romeo has said that the car is capable of offering a range of 410 km estimated according to the WLTP cycle.

The Alfa Romeo Milano electric will then be offered in the Veloce version with a power of 177 kW / 240 hp, the same unit used for the Abarth 600e. The battery used will be the same as the 156 hp version. As for charging, the battery can be recharged to a maximum power of 100 kW which allows to go from 10 to 80% of the charge in less than 30 minutes.

As initially anticipated, the B-SUV can be ordered in the top-of-the-range “Speciale” launch version with 136 hp hybrid and 156 hp electric engines. This version features a new reinterpretation of the “Progresso” grille, sporty matt finishes with inserts in the new Arese Red and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside the passenger compartment, we find the “Spiga” vinyl and fabric upholstery, the leather steering wheel, the electrically adjustable driver’s seat with massage function and the 8-color interior lighting.

The standard equipment also includes ADAS systems that offer Level 2 assisted driving, connected navigation, 180° rear camera, hands-free tailgate and keyless system with proximity access technology. The electric model can also count on an 11 kW charger. The price of the Alfa Romeo Milano in the “Speciale” version starts at €29,900 for the hybrid version and €39,500 for the electric version.

Alfa Romeo Milano Photo Gallery 2024 Presentation Model