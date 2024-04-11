New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s how it could be in Milano-style

Alfa Romeo Milano, the new entry-level compact SUV in the range, was officially announced yesterday. This car, with its new design, has already inspired new renders of future Alfa Romeo cars that we will see in the coming years. The launch of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is scheduled for the second half of 2025, while the new Alfa Romeo Giulia will debut in 2026.

Here’s what the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio could look like, following the Milano’s style

Some designers are already trying to imagine what the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will debut by the end of next year, will look like following the style of the Alfa Romeo Milano. Digital creator Salvatore Lepore has imagined what the future generation of the D-segment SUV could be like, which, if there are no changes of plans, should be only fully electric.

In this render, the digital creator has limited himself to modifying the front and rear to make the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio similar to the Milano. Obviously, the design changes will surely be more significant. However, this render begins to make us imagine what the changes to the Stelvio could be compared to the current model. The new Milano has in fact anticipated the design of the brand’s future models, which will have many things in common with the Alfa Romeos of the past. If we also consider Tonale, the cars of the Biscione brand are currently all different from each other. There will therefore be greater uniformity in style and design in the future.

Furthermore, Stellantis in recent days has shown more than 30 new models to dealers that will debut in the coming years. Among these was also the new Stelvio which, according to those who have seen it, is even more sporty and aggressive than the current model.