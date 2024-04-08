New Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 will be electric and similar to the Tesla Model 3

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is one of the cars that will soon enrich the Italian automaker’s lineup. Its debut is scheduled for the end of 2026, after the Alfa Romeo Milano, which will debut on April 10, and the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will arrive on the market in 2025. Here are the first rumors about the second generation of the Alfa Romeo sedan.

Does the new Alfa Romeo Giulia really look like the Tesla Model 3?

In recent days, Stellantis has shown 36 new cars, which will arrive in the next three years, to its dealer network. Among these cars, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia was also shown. Those who have seen the car claim they were not very impressed by its appearance. As reported by the Autopareri forum, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio seems to have been much more popular.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is said to have a truncated tail and is reminiscent of cars like the Tesla Model 3 and BMW 3 Series GT. This makes it look more stubby than the current model, which appears more sporty and slender thanks to its rear end. If this is the case, the car would go from the current three-box to a two-and-a-half-box design. However, this change does not seem to have convinced all the dealers who saw the car in preview.

There are about 2 years left before the vehicle’s debut, and during this time changes to the bodywork and other aspects could be considered. The vehicle shown during the Stellantis event could also simply be a concept.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be based on the STLA Large platform and will continue to be produced at the Stellantis Cassino plant in Italy. The car, as confirmed by Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, should be electric only. However, the idea of hybrid variants could also be considered in the coming years.