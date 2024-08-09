Ram unveils Rampage Rebel Ignition special edition

Ram unveiled the new special edition of the Rampage pickup at the Interlagos Festival, one of the main automotive events held at the iconic Interlagos circuit, located in the city of São Paulo, Brazil. The Rampage, an absolute sales success since its launch, is now enriched with a special series featuring exclusive exterior and interior colors and various standard equipment.

Ram Rampage Rebel Ignition: new special edition pickup unveiled

The edition, which celebrates the 1st year of development and production of the pickup in the country, is inspired by the success of the Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition special series, launched in 2021 in the United States, as well as the show truck presented last year during the launch of the new pickup with unparalleled power. Both models have the main difference of an orange exterior color.

With its exceptional appearance, the Rampage Rebel Ignition comes in the exclusive Ignition Orange color, black painted roof, wheels, door handles, and mirrors painted in glossy black, along with unique stickers on the hood and sides of the truck bed. In the cargo area, the special series features a marine tonneau cover and black Rambar, making the Rebel Ignition’s appearance even more striking. Inside, the pickup features black leather and suede seats with orange stitching, matching the body color, a finish also present on doors and instrument panels. The Rebel emblem is embroidered on the back of the front seats, and black rubber floor mats with raised edges complete the design and facilitate cleaning.

The Ram Rampage Rebel Ignition also comes with standard items offered as options in other versions. These include premium Harman Kardon certified audio with 9 speakers plus a 6-inch subwoofer, which together deliver 360 watts of power, electric controls also on the passenger seat with 12-way adjustment, and LED ambient lights that run along the panels and front doors, making the interiors of the special series even more luxurious and comfortable.

The model is exclusively equipped with the 2.0L Hurricane 4 Turbo Gasoline four-cylinder engine, which delivers 272 HP of power and 400 Nm (40.8 kgfm) of torque, coupled with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The 4X4 Auto traction automatically distributes force between the two axles and has reduced power to transmit all the force to all 4 wheels on low-grip terrains.

Ram Rampage‘s extensive standard comfort and technology package includes a 12.3-inch Uconnect multimedia center with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with simultaneous connection for two smartphones and onboard navigation, 10.3-inch Full Digital instrumentation, dual-zone digital air conditioning, Keyless Enter’N Go and remote start, wireless smartphone charger, and six USB ports, three of which are Type C.

In addition to a fully LED front and rear optical safety set, there are 7 airbags and various driving assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, blind spot and rear cross-traffic monitoring, lane departure warning, and a connected services platform that allows remote operations such as calling for help in case of accidents, as well as notifying the owner of possible vehicle theft, who can activate the recovery service via app. The price of the new Ram Rampage Rebel Ignition starts at R$ 286,990, or $51,400 USD.

“This special edition celebrates Rampage’s absolute success in the domestic market, which has broken all records and driven Ram’s sales growth in the country. The pickup, which has accumulated twelve awards since its launch just over a year ago and counts more than 20,000 registered units, receives its first limited series, the Rebel Ignition, which arrives to serve customers looking for an exclusive and differentiated product,” said Juliano Machado, Vice President of the Ram brand for South America.