Ram unveils 2024 Ram 2500 Rodeo Edition

Ram continues to celebrate its success in the agricultural sector in Brazil with the new 2500 Rodeo Edition for the 2024 model year. This model was launched in 2021 as a limited edition with only 100 units available, which sold out in just 10 hours. Thanks to its incredible success, the American automaker of Stellantis has announced the new 2024 Rodeo Edition at the Interlagos Festival—Edição Carros, which commemorates the 77th anniversary of the first official rodeo in Brazil, held in Barretos, São Paulo, in 1947.

Ram 2500 Rodeo Edition: features of the new special edition revealed

The new 2024 Ram 2500 Rodeo Edition will be available in only 77 units for a price of R$469,990, about 92,500 USD. This model is based on the Laramie Crew Cab 4×4 and is exclusively available in Pearl White bodywork, with a commemorative badge on the doors. Under the hood, it features a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel I6 engine that produces 377 horsepower and 1150 Nm of torque. The transmission is a 6-speed automatic and has a towing capacity of up to 7.6 tons.

Regarding the interiors, it features a 12-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, 9 USB ports, two 115-volt outlets, while the third is available outside, and a 360° camera system. The upholstery is in black leather and Alcantara, with wood finishes on the door panels and front seats, with heating and ventilation, with 10-way power adjustment. The vehicle can accommodate up to 6 passengers thanks to the addition of a front seat, which can serve as a central console when the backrest is lowered.

The new 2024 Ram 2500 Rodeo Edition is a tribute to the history of Brazilian rodeos and the brand’s presence in the agricultural sector. Thanks to its robust performance capabilities, combined with luxury and technology, this special version model is an excellent choice for those looking for a functional and comfortable pickup that also honors the traditions of their country. Additionally, in recent days, the brand has also launched the new special edition of the Rampage Rebel.