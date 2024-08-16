Argo family expands: the Endurance arrives

Launched in 2017 and immediately loved by the Brazilian public, the Fiat Argo gets a makeover with the Endurance version. More robust and versatile

Fiat is expanding its Argo range further with a new addition that is designed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse public. This is precisely why the Endurance version was born, a model that aims to seamlessly bring together the features of a city car with those of the strong robustness of a work vehicle. Designed to be used at its best on a daily basis, the Argo Endurance stands out from other vehicles for its versatility, able to adapt both to intense urban traffic and to the most challenging terrain for a car.

The design of the Fiat Argo Endurance is intended precisely to highlight its ruggedness and its ability to cope with any type of terrain. The raised suspension, improved angles of attack and exit, and a ground clearance of 186 mm make the car look much more aggressive and make it ready for any kind of use. The cabin, although still maintaining a simple and functional design, offers a good level of comfort and a slightly elevated driving position, which aims to provide excellent road visibility for the driver.

Under the hood, the Fiat Argo Endurance is equipped with a powerful 107-hp 1.3 Firefly engine, which is able to provide absolutely top-notch performance while also delivering low fuel consumption. The five-speed manual transmission makes driving very easy and accessible for both city and long-distance movements. The towing capacity is up to 400 kg and makes the Argo Endurance an excellent collaborator for work and leisure.

Competitively priced and richly equipped for the Argo Endurance

Fiat has thought of just about everything to try to make the Argo Endurance a completely complete but also customizable product. Standard equipment also includes a large 300-liter trunk, three-year warranty and dedicated after-sales support. For those who want to make the car completely unprecedented, numerous accessories and optional packages have been made available to customers, ranging from the most advanced infotainment systems to kits to protect the bodywork.

One of the features that will be most appreciated about the Fiat Argo Endurance is definitely its launch price, which is particularly competitive. Thanks to a discount of 11.2 percent, the manufacturer has made the car available at a very attractive price in order to make it very accessible to an even wider audience. The rebated price thus goes back to R $79,990, and of course we are talking about the South American audience.

In conclusion, we can therefore say that the Fiat Argo Endurance is the ideal choice for those who were looking for a car that is completely versatile, but also robust and above all affordable. Its characteristics make it a car capable of winning over a large part of the public, with the possibility of emerging significantly in the six SUV segment.