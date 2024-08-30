Fiat Strada makes history: in August 2024 it broke its all-time monthly sales record

Fiat Strada has broken its all-time monthly sales record in Brazil. August 2024 has been a record-breaking month for this vehicle, despite there still being several days left in the month. The compact pickup from Stellantis’ Italian brand has already surpassed the milestone set 10 years ago in September 2014. According to the Fenabrave report, the model has sold 14,768 units in August 2024. The previous record was set in September 2014 with 14,255 units of the old Strada model.

Fiat Strada broke its all-time monthly sales record in August 2024 in Brazil

Since the new generation of Fiat Strada arrived on the market, this is the third time the Fiat pickup has exceeded 14,000 monthly registrations. The previous instances were in July 2024 with 14,192 units and in August 2022 with 14,147 units. With this month’s sales performance, the Strada has already surpassed 85,000 registrations in 2024. In Brazil, it has claimed the title of the country’s best-selling vehicle for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023), and is now in the running for a fourth title, while the Volkswagen Polo, with 12,590 registrations, is also seeking its first annual success.

In 2014, Fiat Strada reached its first record with 153,126 sales, while last year it closed with 120,600 units. This year, the monthly average is 10,113 sales. To surpass the annual record of 2014, the Strada will need to sell an average of 16,000 units per month until the end of the year. It won’t be easy at all, but we can’t rule out the possibility either.

The Brazilian market is very important for the Stellantis group, which is currently struggling in other markets. For example, Jeep recently celebrated its first million SUVs sold in Brazil since 2015, an exceptional achievement to say the least. Returning to Fiat, it has recently been achieving extraordinary sales results in Brazil, while struggling in its home market. To mention one of Fiat’s most iconic models that arrived in the Brazilian market, the legendary Fiat Uno Turbo is celebrating 30 years since its debut in the country.