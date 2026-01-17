Stellantis celebrates five years in South America with record production and exports

Stellantis reached a historic milestone in South America in 2025, celebrating its fifth anniversary with record-breaking results. The group closed the year with its strongest production and export figures since operations began in 2021. Brazilian plants alone shipped more than 158,000 vehicles abroad, marking a 36% increase over 2024 and a 165% rise compared with the company’s first year of activity.

Stellantis marks 5 years with record sales and production in South America

These results confirm a steady growth path built on targeted industrial investments and a product lineup well aligned with the needs of South American markets. As a result, 2025 became the most successful year ever for Stellantis exports from Brazil, strengthening the country’s role as a key production and logistics hub for the entire region.

The group’s three main manufacturing sites drove this performance. The Betim plant in Minas Gerais led the way, exporting 81,500 vehicles, up 41% year over year. Porto Real, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, followed with strong momentum, increasing exports by 38% to 28,900 units.

Goiana also delivered record results. The Pernambuco-based facility exported 47,300 vehicles, a 27% annual increase, and played a central role in Stellantis’ international expansion by sending models such as the Jeep Commander and Ram Rampage to new global markets.

Among exported models, the Fiat Strada stood out once again. It confirmed its position as South America’s best-selling vehicle and the region’s most exported model in 2025, with 39,600 units shipped, some marketed under the Ram 700 name. At Goiana, the Jeep Compass led exports with 15,800 units, while Porto Real relied on the Citroën Aircross, which reached 9,600 vehicles.

“2025 was an exceptional year for Stellantis,” said Herlander Zola, President of Stellantis South America. “These results confirm the strength of our brands and the competitiveness of our portfolio. South America plays a strategic role within Stellantis, and our teams continue to deliver products that combine quality, efficiency, and industrial discipline.”

Stellantis also set a new production record in the region. In 2025, the group built 993,000 vehicles across South America. Brazil accounted for more than 846,000 units, up 12% year over year. The Betim plant alone produced over 525,000 vehicles, while Goiana exceeded 250,000 units. Porto Real closed the year with more than 67,000 vehicles, posting a 29% increase.

These results reflect the impact of the R$32 billion investment plan launched in 2025 and scheduled to run through 2030, the largest industrial investment program ever made by the automotive sector in Brazil.

“Reaching our highest production volume ever shows the strength of our industrial base in South America,” Zola added. “We will continue to invest in innovation and manufacturing excellence to support future growth and meet customer demand across the region.”