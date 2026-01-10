Fiat Strada was the best-selling vehicle in South America in 2025

The success of the Fiat Strada has now moved well beyond the Brazilian market, where the model has held sales leadership for five consecutive years. Having established itself as a true icon among local consumers, the Strada is set to close 2025 as the best-selling vehicle in all of South America, with total volumes estimated at 156,786 units. This historic achievement plays a decisive role in strengthening Fiat’s dominance across the region.

Produced at the Betim manufacturing complex, the latest generation of the Strada has recently surpassed the significant milestone of 800,000 units built, confirming its strategic importance within the brand’s lineup. Looking specifically at 2025 figures, the pickup recorded 142,901 registrations in Brazil, reaching its peak in December, when it set a new annual record with 14,536 units sold. These results underscore the strength of a project that has consistently anticipated and met the demands of a highly competitive market.

Fiat Strada tops South American sales as regional leader in 2025

Federico Battaglia, Head of Fiat and Abarth brands for South America, highlighted how the model continues along a path marked by records and growing acclaim: “The Strada is writing an unstoppable success story, becoming the leader of the entire South American market. This milestone reinforces the strength of a pickup that now stands as a symbol of versatility, reliability, and innovative spirit, serving as a benchmark in the segment for more than 25 years.”

The pickup’s journey began in 1998, introducing over the years a series of pioneering solutions that reshaped the segment, from the extended cab in 1999, to the double cab in 2009, and the introduction of a third door in 2013. With the major transformation in 2020, the vehicle became more robust and technologically advanced, continuing to evolve with the introduction of a CVT automatic transmission in 2021 and a turbo flex engine in 2023, the same year that saw the debut of the Ultra version.

The start of 2026 marks another technological step forward with the launch of Connect Fiat, an advanced connectivity service reserved for the top-of-the-line Ranch and Ultra trims. The system enables full digital vehicle management via smartphone, offering features such as real-time tracking and onboard diagnostics. With more than 40 awards and a strong international presence, particularly in Uruguay, where it has led the market since 2023, the Fiat Strada continues to confirm its status as a winning product on a truly international scale.