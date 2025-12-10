Jeep launches special deals on Renegade, Compass, and Commander in Brazil

Jeep has launched a new commercial initiative in Brazil called “Last Chance Jeep”. The campaign is designed to celebrate the holiday season with especially attractive conditions on some of the most in-demand models of the 2026 lineup. The program includes significant discounts and dedicated offers on the Renegade Altitude, Compass Sport, and Commander Longitude. Price reductions can reach up to 26,000 Brazilian reais, with immediate vehicle availability. In addition, customers who plan to trade in their current car can benefit from an increased trade-in value.

Jeep launches “Last Chance Jeep” campaign in Brazil with big discounts

Among the featured models, the Renegade Altitude stands out with a sharply reduced price. The official list price of 145,190 reais drops to 122,990 reais for cash purchases. This means savings of more than 22,000 reais. A key benchmark in the B-SUV segment, the Renegade continues to stand out for its high level of technology, solid on-road and off-road capabilities, and a design that has become a true brand icon in the Brazilian market.

The 2026 Compass Sport is also part of the promotion with particularly attractive conditions. For cash buyers, the price is set at 146,990 reais. This represents a saving of more than 24,000 reais compared to the standard list price. Beyond the direct discount, Jeep also offers dedicated financing solutions to make access to the model even easier. As a result, the Compass once again confirms itself as one of the most balanced options in the segment in terms of performance, safety equipment, and versatility.

The offer on the Jeep Commander Longitude is just as significant. This seven-seat SUV represents the top of the range for comfort, technology, and refinement. In this case, the cash price drops from 224,290 to 197,990 reais, with savings of more than 26,000 reais.

The “Last Chance Jeep” campaign will remain active throughout December and will be supported by a wide multi-channel communication strategy. At the same time, Jeep dealerships will host special initiatives and dedicated events. Customers will receive a personalized welcome and the opportunity to explore the promoted models up close.