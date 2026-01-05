Ram Rampage with 2.0 Turbo Flex Hurricane 4: release date revealed

Stellantis engineers have been working since March 2025 on what will represent the most significant update yet for the Ram Rampage pickup aimed at the South American market. The new 2.0 Turbo Flex Hurricane 4 engine will not join the 2026 lineup. Instead, it will make its debut in the first half of 2027 as the main highlight of the range.

Ram Rampage prepares for a technological leap with the Hurricane 4 flex-fuel engine

According to Brazilian outlet Autos Segredos, prototypes spotted during testing featured the R/T configuration. However, the American automaker plans to extend this technology to the Rebel and Laramie versions as well. This move confirms the intention to offer the new powertrain across the model’s entire high-performance lineup.

Stellantis has outlined a phased rollout of the Hurricane 4 engine in the Brazilian market. The Jeep Compass will lead the introduction, followed by the Ram Rampage and later by the Commander. Thanks to this strategy, the group will be able to thoroughly test the new powertrain and gradually adapt it to the different platforms and vehicle configurations involved.

The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder currently delivers 272 horsepower and 40.7 kgfm of torque in its petrol configuration. With the addition of flex-fuel technology, output will increase when running on ethanol, while peak torque will remain unchanged regardless of the fuel used. The setup will retain the nine-speed automatic transmission and the 4×4 Auto all-wheel-drive system already available across the current lineup.

For the 2027 launch, Ram does not plan any changes to the pickup’s exterior or interior design. Instead, the brand will focus on enhancing standard equipment, following its traditional approach of gradually upgrading trim levels. Ultimately, the goal is to deliver greater versatility and performance while preserving the character that has driven the model’s success among South American customers.