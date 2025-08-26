Stellantis brands see customer satisfaction drop in the U.S.

2025 is proving to be a difficult year for Stellantis in the North American market. The latest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), which surveyed nearly 10,000 consumers between July 2024 and June 2025, shows a widespread decline across the group’s brands. With an average score of just 71 out of 100, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram rank at the bottom of the list, highlighting issues that go beyond individual products.

Stellantis faces growing customer dissatisfaction in the U.S.: Ram drops to last place

The sharpest decline comes from Ram, which in just twelve months tumbled from the middle of the rankings to dead last with a score of 69. Much of the drop is linked to strategic missteps: the discontinuation of the 1500 Classic, the postponement of the long-awaited 1500 REV electric pickup to 2027, and the delay of the Ramcharger range-extender model to 2026 have left a major gap in the lineup. To keep loyal customers engaged, Ram has leaned on nostalgia by bringing back the beloved 5.7-liter HEMI V8, now paired with the eTorque mild-hybrid system.

The discontent captured by the ACSI comes alongside a delicate financial situation. In the first half of 2025, Stellantis posted losses of $2.7 billion, weighed down by repeated strategic shifts, delayed launches, and mixed signals to the market.

Still, Stellantis isn’t giving up on its turnaround efforts. Ram is returning to NASCAR, backed by new engine and transmission warranties. Dodge is trying to reignite excitement with the Durango HEMI and the new combustion-powered Charger Sixpack after disappointing sales of the Charger Daytona EV. Jeep continues to push electrification with the Cherokee and Recon, while Chrysler is developing a crossover on the STLA Large platform, a refreshed Pacifica, and a new full-size sedan.

The real challenge will be turning these announcements into tangible results. After years of missed deadlines and inconsistent strategies, Stellantis must prove it can deliver on time, with quality and value. Only then can the company rebuild trust among U.S. customers and restore its brands to the level their heritage deserves.