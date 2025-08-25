Jeep confirms Canadian pricing for the all-new 2026 Cherokee

After a two-year absence, Jeep is bringing back one of its most iconic nameplates. The all-new 2026 Cherokee makes its official debut in Canada, featuring a completely redesigned look, improved efficiency, updated onboard technology, and now-confirmed pricing across all trims.

2026 Jeep Cherokee officially debuts in Canada with confirmed pricing

The commercial launch is scheduled for late 2025, with the first two high-end trims arriving at dealerships: the Limited, priced at CAD $52,390 (MSRP $49,995 plus fees), and the Overland, starting at CAD $56,390 (MSRP $53,995 plus fees). Both versions will offer premium materials, Jeep’s latest safety suite, and advanced 4×4 systems engineered to tackle harsh Canadian winters. Early 2026 will bring the more affordable trims, including the base Cherokee at CAD $42,390 (MSRP $39,995 plus fees) and the Laredo at CAD $47,390 (MSRP $44,995 plus fees). All Canadian-market models will be assembled at Stellantis’ Toluca plant in Mexico, a historic Jeep production site known for its flexibility in meeting global demand with a focus on North America.

The 2026 Cherokee adopts a more squared-off, assertive design, with clear references to the legendary Cherokee XJ. Slimmer LED headlights flank a reinterpreted seven-slot grille, while pronounced shoulders and muscular wheel arches emphasize the SUV’s off-road DNA. Wheel sizes reach up to 20 inches depending on trim, with exterior finishes designed to stand out in snowy conditions.

Inside, the cabin is anchored by the new Uconnect 5 infotainment system, integrated into a 12.3-inch high-resolution touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A fully digital instrument cluster and head-up display enhance the tech-forward experience. Materials have been upgraded with quilted leather seats, real wood and metal accents, ambient lighting, and more space for both passengers and cargo.

On the safety front, the 2026 Cherokee offers over 140 driver-assistance features, including automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, night vision with pedestrian detection, and Active Driving Assist. Off-road capability remains central, with Selec-Terrain drive modes for snow, sand, and mud, and advanced all-wheel drive available on the Overland trim.

Jeep has not yet confirmed powertrains for the Canadian market, but the Cherokee will be built on the STLA Large platform, which supports hybrid and electric options. Leading speculation points to a 1.6-liter turbo hybrid delivering around 37 mpg (6.4 L/100 km), while higher trims could receive a more powerful hybrid setup aimed at towing and performance.

With its return, Jeep is aiming to reclaim its place in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment in Canada and the U.S., currently dominated by rivals such as the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, and Ford Escape.