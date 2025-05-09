Ram 1500 REV expected to receive advanced hood closing technology

Stellantis may be working on new technology to improve the practicality of the frunk in the future Ram 1500 REV. A patent recently granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) reveals the development of an innovative Hood Closing Assistance System, designed to solve an often underestimated problem in electric vehicles: the difficulty in hermetically sealing the front compartment.

Ram 1500 REV: is a smart system coming to facilitate frunk closure?

The patent, filed on October 25, 2023, and approved on May 1, 2025, shows drawings and specifications compatible with the shape of the electric Ram pickup, suggesting that the system could debut on this model. At present, Stellantis has not released official statements on the implementation of this system, but the timing corresponds with the postponement of the Ram 1500 REV launch, delayed until late 2026.

In electric vehicles, the frunk offers additional useful space, but it is difficult to close easily. This is because, not having grilles or air intakes like traditional engines, the air trapped inside during closure creates resistance that requires greater pushing force. Classic solutions, such as openings in the grille, solve the problem but expose the area to rain, dust, and debris.

The system patented by Stellantis proposes an alternative that works with a closed air circuit that allows balancing the internal pressure of the frunk without compromising its watertightness. When the hood is lowered, the compressed air inside is diverted through a duct to an expandable chamber, which inflates to absorb it. Once the hood is reopened, the air is reintroduced into the frunk through the same channel, without contact with the outside.

This approach allows not only easier and quieter closure but also better protection of the compartment’s contents from moisture and dirt. Additionally, it eliminates the need for additional air vents or drainage systems, potentially reducing weight and production costs.

Although the Ram 1500 REV is not expressly mentioned in the patent, the proportions of the design and the front layout in the filed drawings suggest exactly that model. Considering that the pickup has already been presented with a spacious frunk and a focus on usability, the introduction of such a system would be perfectly consistent with the project’s philosophy.

It remains to be seen whether this technology will actually enter production. But if so, it would represent a step forward in the evolution of electric vehicles. Stellantis, meanwhile, may have found a brilliant solution to a problem that is as simple as it is concrete.