Stellantis bounces back in Q2, led by North America and Europe

Stellantis estimated 1.6 million vehicle deliveries worldwide between April and June 2026, up 10% compared with the same quarter of 2025. North America and Enlarged Europe drove the recovery, while the Middle East, Africa, and South America limited the overall result.

Stellantis returns to growth with 1.6 million vehicle deliveries in Q2 2026

North America added around 122,000 units and grew 38% compared with the second quarter of 2025. Greater product availability and inventory preparation ahead of scheduled summer plant shutdowns supported the increase. The Ram 1500 with the HEMI V8, Ram 1500 TRX SRT, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Grand Cherokee, and Chrysler Pacifica boosted volumes. The Jeep Cherokee and Dodge Charger SIXPACK also began contributing in two-door and four-door configurations, while the electric Charger Daytona continued to disappoint in sales.

Enlarged Europe grew 5%, adding around 39,000 deliveries compared with the same period of 2025, thanks to stronger electric vehicle sales and broader Stellantis and Leapmotor lineups. The Fiat Grande Panda, Opel and Vauxhall Frontera, Citroën C3, and C3 Aircross, all based on the Smart Car platform, generated 41,000 additional units combined and improved their result by 51%.

The new Jeep Compass added around 8,000 deliveries compared with 2025, although declines among four B-SUVs already on the market absorbed part of that progress. The Peugeot 2008, Opel Mokka, Fiat 600, and Jeep Avenger lost around 28,000 units combined. Leapmotor, meanwhile, reached 33,000 units, mainly thanks to the T03 and B10, increasing volumes by roughly 25,000 vehicles over 2025.

The Middle East and Africa ended the quarter down 3%, with around 4,000 fewer deliveries. Algeria gained 8,000 units, driven mainly by the Fiat Doblò, while Morocco benefited from stronger demand. Turkey lost around 8,000 sales, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries saw volumes fall by half, partly because of regional tensions.

South America declined 3%, with 7,000 fewer units. Growth of around 21,000 vehicles in Brazil failed to offset weaker results in other markets, particularly the loss of 25,000 deliveries in Argentina. Asia Pacific remained stable at around 16,000 units, closing the quarter broadly in line with the previous year.