Dodge brings Power Dollars back for the 2026 Charger

Dodge is bringing back Power Dollars for the 2026 Charger range with a formula that links the discount directly to engine output. For every horsepower delivered by the gasoline-powered SIXPACK six-cylinder versions, the American brand applies a $10 bonus. On the 550 hp Scat Pack, that translates into a $5,500 reduction, while the 420 hp R/T gets $4,200 off. The mechanism is immediate and typically American in its communication simplicity.

2026 Dodge Charger gets Power Dollars with up to $5,500 off

The promotion runs from July 9 to August 3, 2026, and covers the Charger R/T, R/T Plus, Scat Pack, and Scat Pack Plus. The most interesting case concerns the Scat Pack, which Dodge positions as the most powerful car in its segment under $55,000. With the bonus, its price drops below $49,500, an aggressive level for a 550 hp muscle car. The R/T also gains a significant advantage, because a $4,200 discount on a sports model with more than 400 hp creates a strong commercial lever in the American market for high-performance coupes and sedans.

CEO Matt McAlear commented on the initiative by saying that no one rewards horsepower like Dodge. The return of Power Dollars comes as the brand tries to balance the two sides of the Charger range: the electric identity of the Daytona versions and the combustion-powered character of the SIXPACK models. After heavily investing in the shift toward battery mobility, the gasoline Charger marks an explicit return to combustion performance, giving the new generation of the muscle car a more traditional interpretation as well.

For Dodge, customers who still prefer combustion engines remain an important audience. This group includes enthusiasts who see torque, sound, and immediate mechanical response as qualities that electrification still cannot fully replicate. Power Dollars speaks directly to that audience with a message that looks simple on the surface but works effectively in practice. The highest discount goes to buyers who choose the most powerful version, making the Scat Pack available at a price point where buyers usually find cars with far lower performance.