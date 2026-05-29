2027 Chrysler Pacifica enters production with a fresh chapter in Windsor

Stellantis has started production of the new 2027 Chrysler Pacifica at its Windsor plant in Ontario. The updated minivan brings revised styling, new technology and a repositioned Canadian price list, with the aim of strengthening Chrysler’s presence in a segment that still delivers significant volumes in North America despite the steady growth of SUVs and crossovers. The launch ceremony, attended by group executives and Unifor representatives, underlined Windsor’s role as a key production hub for Chrysler family vehicles. The Canadian plant has held that role for more than 40 years, since its lines gave birth to the brand’s first modern minivan.

Stellantis starts 2027 Chrysler Pacifica production in Canada

The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica introduces a revised exterior and updated interior while keeping Stow ’n Go as one of its defining features. The system includes fold-flat seats and integrated storage compartments in the second and third rows, allowing owners to reconfigure the cabin according to cargo needs or passenger numbers. The basic formula remains unchanged: Chrysler continues to prioritize space, comfort and everyday versatility rather than chasing a more aggressive or off-road-inspired image. This remains one of the minivan’s strongest arguments against seven-seat SUVs.

Stellantis has also adjusted the Canadian price list, with reductions of up to C$7,200 on some Limited and Pinnacle versions. The 2027 Pacifica Select AWD starts at C$57,995, positioning it as the lowest-priced seven-seat all-wheel-drive minivan on the Canadian market. Alongside the Pacifica, Chrysler keeps the Grand Caravan in the range, a Canada-only model priced below C$50,000. Both vehicles will arrive at dealerships during the summer.

Chrysler Pacifica confirms the group’s intention to defend a segment that the European market abandoned long ago, but that still maintains steady demand in North America. Large families and buyers who value interior practicality over the raised styling of SUVs continue to support this category. Keeping the Windsor plant active and competitive in a period marked by trade tensions and high production costs also sends a clear signal that Stellantis does not intend to give up a segment where Chrysler still holds a historic and industrial advantage that direct rivals struggle to replicate.