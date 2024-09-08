Carlos Tavares showcases driving skills with new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce EV

The CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, is once again present at the Caramulo Motorfestival, an event where he drove the brand new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce on the asphalt of the Rampa do Caramulo, in what is also the first opportunity for the Portuguese public to see the brand’s new SUV live.

At the wheel of a Junior Veloce specially decorated for the occasion, characterized by a look and colors that pay homage not only to Alfa Romeo’s sporting heritage but also to the Portuguese flag, Carlos Tavares experienced the capabilities of the top-of-the-range version of the Italian brand’s new vehicle at Serra do Caramulo.

The Junior Veloce, equipped with a 280 horsepower electric motor and 345 Nm of torque, stands out for the contrast of the front decorated in green tones with the Rosso Brera (red) bodywork, as well as for the large Biscione logo placed on the hood. In addition to the 20-inch four-spoke wheels, the Junior is specially decorated with the lower Alfa Romeo stripes that characterized the brand’s competition models, such as the 1972 Tipo 33 TT 3.

With the new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, the Italian car manufacturer not only makes a decisive return to the sporty compact segment B, but also redefines the driving experience at the same time. To achieve this goal, the new Junior Veloce not only uses a powerful latest-generation electric motor, but is also prepared to take advantage of it through specific steering and braking system calibrations. The combination of Torsen differential and high-performance tires reinforces the dynamic characteristics of the model developed by the same team responsible for names such as Alfa Romeo 4C, 8C, Giulia & Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Giulia GTA and 33 Stradale.

The Portuguese manager has recently been at the center of controversy due to his management of Stellantis. In recent weeks, new layoffs have been announced in the United States, as well as the postponement of the reopening of the Belvidere plant. For this reason, the UAW union now threatens strikes and calls for Tavares’ resignation.