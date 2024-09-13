Stellantis reveals the price of the Leapmotor T03: competition is worried

Stellantis is preparing to launch the Leapmotor T03, a Chinese electric city car, in Europe. This move is the result of an agreement with Chinese automaker Leapmotor, in which Stellantis invested 1.5 billion euros to acquire 20% of the company’s shares. The electric city car destined for the European market is produced in Poland at Stellantis’ Tychy plant, where the Alfa Romeo Junior is also manufactured. The debut of the T03 in Europe represents a serious threat to the Dacia Spring, currently the cheapest electric city car in Europe.

Leapmotor T03’s price and features have been unveiled for its initial sale in the Netherlands

The Chinese electric city car is equipped with a 95 HP electric motor and a 37.3kWh battery that provides a range of 265 km. The standard equipment is one of the major selling points of this model and includes automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, 15-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic roof, and rear parking sensors. In the Netherlands, where the Chinese city car will initially debut, the Dacia Spring has a starting price of 18,950 euros (21,030 USD). However, the Spring does not offer features such as automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, alloy wheels, and a panoramic roof, neither as standard nor as optional equipment.

This, therefore, represents a real threat. The starting price of the Leapmotor T03 (in the Netherlands) is 18,900 euros (21,000 USD), to which 2,000 euros (2,200 USD) must be added for preparation at dealerships. The Romanian electric city car, although slightly cheaper, offers half the power and 40 kilometers less range compared to the T03.

Another advantage for the Leapmotor T03 is leveraging distribution through Stellantis’ dealership network, which is well-established throughout Europe. This will allow it to easily reach a wide audience from its European debut. With a competitive price, rich standard equipment, and Stellantis’ network, the T03 could soon become one of the most threatening competitors in the electric city car segment. Stellantis had stated that Leapmotor vehicles would also make their debut in other global markets, such as South America. It is unclear if they will also arrive in the United States.