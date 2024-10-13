Alfa Romeo Tonale MY25, revolution on board

The Italian brand Alfa Romeo is continuing to surprise, making people talk about itself. Following its great success with the Tonale model, now the manufacturer has unveiled a new, completely updated version of its flagship crossover. Thanks to some of the rumors from Autocar, it is possible to anticipate some of the new features that will be found on the new car. Changes that see a redone center console, improved instrument cluster and new powertrains. Coups that are sure to raise the Tonale’s level in the C-segment.

New images of the Alfa Romeo Tonale MY25

Alfa Romeo will finally make the new Tonale MY25 public at the Paris Motor Show. Despite this, it seems that some images have already been seen that tend to anticipate what will await us with this car. The famous British automotive magazine Autocar has revealed all the news regarding Alfa Romeo’s C-SUV, which is currently the best-selling model in the entire range. At the same time, the start of deliveries of the Alfa Romeo Junior, for which there seems to be considerable interest, not only from enthusiasts but at a much wider level.

According to reports from Autocar magazine , the main update affecting the new version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale MY25 is expected to concern the new center console, redone with a much more elegant style and with several more features than that of the previous model, as Alfa Romeo also stated. In addition, the new-generation Tonale has also replaced the traditional steering selector with a modern rotary-type selector. The instrument panel, which was even criticized in the past, has also received significant improvements. Now for example, the clock and the fuel and battery gauges should be more visible to drivers, a fact that has also been confirmed by the manufacturer itself.

New engines and Tributo Italiano removed

Two different types of engines will be available for the new Alfa Romeo Tonale MY25. One will be with a 1.5-liter hybrid engine with a power output that puts out about 160 hp. The second will be a 280-hp PHEV, plug-in hybrid version, which as anticipated on various occasions will be the car that will represent the top of the range for Alfa Romeo. Finally, with this completely new update of the Tonale, we can also see that a decision has been made to eliminate the Tributo Italiano trim, which was previously considered high-end. Now, in fact, only the Sprint and Veloce versions will be available on the market. According to the Italian manufacturer’s release, this new approach should allow for a clear and strong customer-oriented approach.

As anticipated, Alfa Romeo is expected to finally unveil all new modifications of its crossover at the Paris Motor Show 2024 live in the coming days. Therefore, there are only a few hours left to wait and we will finally be able to see if the changes announced by Autocar will be joined by other unreleased ones that have been kept secret by Alfa Romeo until now. What remains certain at the moment is that the features of the new Tonale MY25 are fully capable of excelling in the relevant segment rankings.