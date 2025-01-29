Stellantis Argentina, in Mar de Plata with super deals on savings plans

This summer Stellantis has expanded its presence on the Atlantic coast and is present in the city of Mar del Plata with a space called Stellantis Summer Plan , located at Paseo Aldrey Shopping (Sarmiento 2685). Open daily from 6 to 11 pm. Through Feb. 16, this meeting place offers visitors a unique experience that combines entertainment and proposals for savings plans and other sales channels to access 0-mile vehicles.

Some of the Stellantis brands are offering savings plans

At this meeting point, the Stellantis brands Citroen, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Ram will display their top models and provide detailed information on savings plans that, in 2024, added 123,257 new customers and achieved a 36.6 percent subscription market share. Families visiting the space can enjoy interactive games, attractions and instant prizes, all while exploring vehicle access options.

Stellantis reaffirmed its leadership in savings plans during 2024, adapting to customers’ needs. Fiat Plan led the market with 64,153 memberships, driven by the success of Cronos. Peugeot Plan stood out with 208 patents, 40% of which came from savings plans. Citroen Plan attracted new customers with profitable quotas for models such as C3 Aircross. Jeep Plan grows 50 percent due to interest in Renegade and Compass, while Ram consolidates in the pickup segment with its exclusive plan for Ram Rampage. In 2025, Stellantis remains committed to offering competitive savings plans and a strategy based on quality and transparency, which will enable it to consolidate leadership.

Fiat and Peugeot savings plans

Fiat Plan provides savings plans on its entire model range: Cronos, Mobi, Fastback, Pulse, Strada, Toro and Fiorino. In particular, Cronos has three offer options designed to fit different needs, with allocation alternatives agreed upon so that customers can choose when to pick up their vehicle. In addition, the Fiat Plan already incorporates attractive proposals for the upcoming launch of the Titan model, ensuring flexibility and accessibility at every stage.

Peugeot Plan, proposes for its flagship model, the 208, an 84-month savings plan that provides a 50 percent bonus in four net installments for customers who award their plan in installment number 2. It also offers the agreed breakdown in key installments (2, 6, 9 and 12) with competition for 30 percent of the vehicle. This proposition is complemented by options for the 2008 model, which reinforce Peugeot’s leadership in the competitive B-SUV segment.

Citroen Jeep and Ram Savings Plans

Citroen Plan expands its reach with options designed for the C3 Aircross and Citroën Basalt models, the latter of which has the lowest prices among SUVs, as does the Berlingo, which offers the lowest prices in its utility segment. In addition, agreed allocation options, designed to provide greater flexibility and convenience for customers, stand out. JEEP PLAN, offers exclusive savings plan options for Renegade and Compass models, giving customers easy access to iconic vehicles. With a strong focus on customization and contract premiums, Jeep reinforces its commitment to offering solutions that fit its customers’ needs.

Ram offers a unique proposition for Ram Rampage, its newest model. This unique savings plan provides access to the segment’s most desired pickup, with agreed allocation alternatives that ensure a flexible and efficient experience for users. In addition, more information can be delivered on the official Stellantis release