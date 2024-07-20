Ram Rampage receives the Clean Mobility Award 2024

The Ram brand has received another trophy for its collection of awards and celebrates its sales success. The Ram Rampage pickup, with its 2.0L Hurricane 4 Turbo Gasoline engine, was chosen as the best “Medium Gasoline Pickup” in the second edition of the Clean Mobility Award. Organized by Agência Autoinforme, the trophy presentation ceremony took place on July 18 at the Transamérica Expo Center, with the presence of Carla Freire, Director of Ram brand development in Brazil.

Equipped with a powerful 1,995 cc inline 4-cylinder turbo engine, with aluminum block and head and direct gasoline injection system, the Ram Rampage develops 272 HP and 400 Nm of torque. Paired with a modern 9-speed automatic transmission, this pickup accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 220 km/h. This makes it the highest-performing and fastest pickup produced in South America.

Thanks to its high performance, combined with premium-level comfort, versatility, and numerous cutting-edge technologies, the model has shown remarkable commercial success, consistently remaining among the best-selling pickups in the country since its market debut.

With the aim of encouraging automakers and importers to offer more efficient vehicles and guide consumers towards cleaner and more efficient models, the award used public data available from the Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program, from Inmetro, base date March 2024, which considers 35 brands and 975 models/versions, in the electric, plug-in hybrid, hybrid, flex, gasoline, and diesel categories. Ram has also recently launched a new series on the Rampage, as well as a marketing campaign for the new movie Twisters, where the protagonists use vehicles of the brand.