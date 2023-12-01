Citroën C3 Aircross 2024 officially debuts in Brazil

The 2024 Citroën C3 Aircross emerges as a notable innovation in the Brazilian market, marking the French brand’s commitment to the B-SUV segment. Developed specifically for South America, this model showcases a focused approach to localization, boasting over 75% of its components manufactured regionally.

A key highlight of the 2024 C3 Aircross is its unique seven-seat configuration, a first in the national B-SUV vehicles. This layout provides flexibility and convenience, with easily removable and adjustable seats that expand cargo space as needed.

Citroën C3 Aircross 2024: detailed insights on the new SUV for the Brazilian market

The vehicle’s interior design prioritizes comfort, featuring wide rear doors, numerous storage compartments, and generous seating space, aligning with the Citroën Advanced Comfort concept. Technically, the new Citroën C3 Aircross comes equipped with the Turbo 200 engine, delivering up to 130 HP with ethanol (125 HP with petrol) and 200 Nm of peak torque for both fuels.

It pairs with a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission and three driving modes, enhancing performance and energy efficiency. The SUV also includes Citroën’s renowned “flying carpet” effect, ensuring a smooth driving experience with its specially tuned suspensions. In terms of technology and safety, the new model stands out with its 7-inch TFT digital dashboard, customizable to the driver’s preferences, and the Citroën Connect infotainment system featuring a 10-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless.

These systems enhance connectivity and driving experience, with features like energy efficiency monitoring and easy access to multimedia controls. Citroën also emphasizes the accessibility of the 2024 C3 Aircross, making it appealing to a broad consumer base. The model is available in three versions – Feel, Feel Pack, and Shine – with prices starting at R$ 109,990 (€20,446.38) for online purchases.

Beyond competitive initial costs, the French brand offers perks like three free revisions, various affordable accessories, and an extensive dealership network in Brazil, further enhancing the vehicle’s appeal. In summary, the new model stands out in the Brazilian B-SUV market for its flexible interior space, advanced technologies, optimized engine performance, and consistent commitment to customer accessibility and comfort.