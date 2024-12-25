News coming for next-generation Jeep Renegade and Compass

Jeep has decided to revolutionize its range with many new products on the way

New Jeep Renegade and Compass are certainly two of the main novelties that will make the American manufacturer’s range become more rich and famous over the next few years.

Main new features for Jeep Renegade

The first of the two cars to enter the international market will be the Compass, which will be produced in Melfi on the STLA Medium platform and will be 100 percent hybrid and electric. Of this car we have already seen the first teasers in recent weeks, over the next year will be the actual debut that many people are waiting for. This is a model that is particularly considered to be very important for the future of the brand, which is surely a candidate to become the best-selling car ever among those offered by Jeep globally. This car could reveal some surprises regarding its final design and also other aspects related to its specifications and adopted technologies.

However, the model that might surprise most absolutely all consumers who love the brand is the new Jeep Renegade. At the moment, the American manufacturer has not specified the exact year of its arrival on the market, which therefore has not been set yet. There is talk of 2026 or 2027. It will probably be a different car from the current model that everyone knows and more in tune with the rest of Jeep’s lineup. The platform has not yet been decided as it could be either the smart car used by Citrone C3, Fiat Grande Panda and Opel Frontera or the STLA Small. In the former case it could most likely be a more affordable car while in the latter it will be a significantly more expensive car that falls into the premium category.

Filosa leaves open the possibility of the U.S. market for the models

Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa has left both possibilities open with the new Jeep Renegade most likely to be sold worldwide including the United States. More details about this model we will almost certainly have during 2025-a year that should be very important and full of news for Jeep that will debut the new Compass, Recon and also the restyled Grand Cherokee.