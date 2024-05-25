Fiat Cronos reaches 200,000 units sold in Brazil

Launched six years ago, the Fiat Cronos has conquered the hearts of Brazilians. The sedan has just reached the milestone of 200,000 units sold in the country. The model recorded its best month of the year in April, reaching around 3,400 cars sold with a 17.6% share in the B-segment sedan segment. In 2024, more than 9,800 vehicles have already been registered. In 2023, the model had a 22% increase in sales compared to the previous year.

Fiat Cronos is a success in Brazil: the positive trend continues from 2023

Sold in ten Latin American countries, the model has a bold design, spacious interiors with excellent finishes, and the largest trunk in the segment (525 liters). It features a 7-inch touchscreen multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple Car Play in all four versions and standard eco-leather seats on the Precision 1.3 AT. For the Drive 1.3 versions, it is possible to include the S. Design package, which features elements such as front fog lights, digital automatic air conditioning, electric exterior mirrors with Tilt Down, reverse camera, alloy wheels with dark finish, and dark interiors with exclusive finish.

It is also important to note that the Cronos is the most economical automatic sedan for urban use in Brazil with a CVT transmission paired with the 1.3 Firefly engine. It is also the most economical sedan with a 1.0 aspirated engine in the country for urban use with the renowned Firefly engine.

Acclaimed not only by consumers, the Fiat Cronos has also been awarded by the press. It recently received the recognition of the Estadão Mobility Award 2023 in the Best Compact Sedan category. It was also voted “Best Buy” in its category by Quatro Rodas magazine.

It is also worth noting that from May 20, Cronos Week is taking place, offering exclusive offers and conditions for those who purchase the sedan at all Fiat dealerships in Brazil. The initiative, which was supposed to end on May 27, has been extended and will last until May 31. Cronos Week also brings exclusive discounts such as the Drive 1.3 MT version, offered for R$94,490.00, a reduction of R$5,500, in addition to offering an overvaluation of the used car in exchange.